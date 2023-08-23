CHEYENNE – Marcus and Mason DeHoff will be the first people to bluntly assess their own foot speed.
“I haven’t really ever been the fastest kid, but I have gotten faster,” Marcus said matter-of-factly.
Added his twin brother, Mason: “I used to be one of the faster kids, but I’ve gotten slower. Some of that has to do with injuries, though.”
The Cheyenne Central seniors developed their football IQs and feel for the sport to make up for what they lacked in speed. The ability to anticipate what was likely going to happen got the DeHoffs on the field early for the Indians.
Last year, it helped them emerge as standouts.
Marcus DeHoff tied Cheyenne East’s Drew Jackson for the most interceptions in Class 4A at five. He also posted 46 tackles (18 solo) and broke up two passes and was voted second team all-state. Mason DeHoff had 35 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
“They’re both really smart football players,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “They’ve played a lot of football growing up, and it shows. Halfway through their sophomore years, they were both starting or getting 70% of the varsity reps.”
Apodaca described Marcus as so serious about his film study that he could come off the field and coach today. Mason is good at helping teammates get in the correct positions.
Both players stand 6-foot-1 and check in at 160 pounds. They lined up at safety last season. Marcus will still be in the secondary when the Indians open their season by hosting Sheridan on Friday night. Mason, however, is moving to outside linebacker.
Marcus deflects and redirects praise for his breakout junior campaign.
“My position put me in a place where I could read the field, read the quarterbacks’ eyes and go get the football,” he said. “We had good coverage underneath and the most sacks in the state, so quarterbacks were trying to get the ball out fast under a lot of pressure.
“There were a lot of bad balls in the air that I went and got. There were a lot of other guys doing their jobs that allowed me to make plays.”
State champion Sheridan finished the season with 34 quarterback sacks. Central tied East for second-most at 31. The Indians’ 11 interceptions tied Natrona County for second-most.
The only defensive position Mason hasn’t played since taking up football is defensive line. He has lined up at defensive end, cornerback, linebacker and safety. Being able to direct his teammates last season have helped him transition back to linebacker.
“I pretty much learned everyone else's job,” he said. “I learned all the checks, and I talk to our coaches a lot, especially coach (Dusty) Gochenour. They help me when I’m not completely understanding something.”
Mason severely sprained his right ankle when he landed on a friend’s foot playing pickup basketball this spring. He suffered a high ankle sprain during Central’s trip to team camp this summer. The ankle injuries have slowed him, but they haven’t reduced his impact at practice.
Mason attributes he and his brother’s impact to Apodaca opening the weight room to McCormick Junior High players.
“We’ve been hitting it hard since seventh grade,” Mason said. “Coach Apodaca did a great job of introducing us to this program. All the hard work has started to pay off on the field. We were able to go against bigger guys because we were stronger overall and more powerful in our legs.”
Marcus describes his brother as a strong open-field tackler, who’s also good at filling gaps and stopping the run. Mason said his brother excels at reading what’s happening before it happens, a quality that comes from his film study.
There are occasional disagreements during practice, but they agree those kerfuffles stem from a good place.
“We’re both very compassionate and competitive,” Marcus said. “We see eye-to-eye on being the best we can be and trying to help our teammates be their best. Sometimes, we disagree about how to do that, and things get heated.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters