...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY...
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE
WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION
AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE.
WHERE...PORTIONS OF CARBON, ALBANY, AND PLATTE COUNTIES INCLUDING
LARAMIE AND WHEATLAND AND ALL OF GOSHEN AND LARAMIE COUNTIES INCLUDING
CHEYENNE AND TORRINGTON.
WHEN...THROUGH 12 PM MDT FRIDAY.
IMPACTS...HEAVY SMOKE FROM THE MULLEN AND CAMERON PEAK WILDFIRES MAY
CAUSE POOR AIR QUALITY TODAY AS WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS TRANSPORT
SMOKE ACROSS THE REGION.
HEALTH INFORMATION...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RECOMMENDS THE
ELDERLY, YOUNG CHILDREN, AND INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS
AVOID EXCESSIVE PHYSICAL EXERTION AND MINIMIZE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
DURING THIS TIME. WILDFIRE SMOKE IS MADE UP OF A VARIETY OF
POLLUTANTS, INCLUDING PARTICULATE MATTER AND OZONE, WHICH CAN CAUSE
RESPIRATORY HEALTH EFFECT. ALTHOUGH THESE PEOPLE ARE MOST
SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEALTH IMPACTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ALSO ADVISES
THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO POOR AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA
FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO
HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT
HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/
Cheyenne East junior Kiera Walsh leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lydia Looby dives to the floor while attempting to return a shot during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Jenna Merritt leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Hailey Marshall leaps while hitting the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Lauren Sullivan (23) pumps her fists after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Alison Crock (center) leads a cheer after winning a point during a match against Cheyenne Central Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central junior Gracie Kniss leaps while knocking the ball over the net during a match against Cheyenne East Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Central Fieldhouse. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
