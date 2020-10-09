CHEYENNE – Hailey Marshall was convinced Thursday’s match against Cheyenne Central needed to be closed out.

The senior had the final two kills in the third and fourth sets, to help propel the Lady Thunderbirds over the Lady Indians 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus