CHEYENNE – Elysiana Fonseca knew she wanted to have a good performance against Cheyenne Central. She did.

The sophomore tallied 13 kills to help the Cheyenne East volleyball team sweep its cross-town rival on Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus