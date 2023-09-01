Central at Kelly Walsh
Records: Cheyenne Central (0-1) at Kelly Walsh (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Harry Geldien Stadium, Casper
Last week: Central lost to Sheridan, 26-7; Kelly Walsh lost at Rock Springs, 52-7
Last meeting: Central won 21-3 on Sept. 2, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Facts: Kelly Walsh rushed for 150 yards during its loss at Rock Springs. Kadon Boyce gained 93 of those yards. Indians coach Mike Apodaca said Kelly Walsh’s offensive scheme is different than most Class 4A squads. “They put a lot of pressure on you on the edge,” Apodaca said. “The formations are a little bit different, and they really pressure that edge. They have probably the fastest toss. It’s like a two-hand basketball pass to a guy running full speed who gets to the edge fast.” … Boyce also posted 18 tackles (eight solo and two for loss), which gave him 28 defensive points. … Central senior quarterback Mile Porwoll rushed for 99 yards against Sheridan. He also completed 9 of 19 passes for 80 yards. … Apodaca thought a missed opportunity against Sheridan allowed last week’s game to get away from the Indians. “We had a chance to make it a one-score game with 8 minutes left and didn’t get it,” Apodaca said. “The frustrating part for me and the kids was it seemed like it imploded after that. We couldn’t get it stopped. The good part is we stayed together and came back to practice well. We just have to be more physical and not let the speed of the game catch up to so many of us.” … Central’s Bryson Filbin is tied for ninth in 4A in defensive points per game at 15.5. He had nine tackles (six solo) against Sheridan.
Natrona at East
Records: No. 3-ranked Natrona County (1-0) at top-ranked Cheyenne East (1-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students with ID, seniors and military.
Twitter: @MattAtencio5
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM); KFBC.tv
Last week: Natrona beat Laramie, 29-0; East won at Campbell County, 49-12.
Last meeting: East won 55-36 on Nov. 4, 2022, during the Class 4A semifinals in Cheyenne.
Facts: East coach Chad Goff reiterated how well he thought his ballclub played during its season-opening win at Campbell County, a game the Thunderbirds led 49-0 at one point. “All three phases of the game played really well,” Goff said. “We did some good things with our kickoff, our punt returns were good, we made them punt quite a few times, and our offense got better and better, with new guys in the skill positions as the game went on.” … East forced four turnovers against Campbell County. Eric Resendiz recovered two fumbles, and Brenden Bohlmann returned an interception for a touchdown. … Natrona allowed just 33 yards of offense during its season-opening win over Laramie. That included minus-19 yards on the ground. “They’ve changed some things defensively, but it’s the same philosophy,” Goff said. “They’re stingy and don’t give up many yards. You have to take what they’re giving you and keep grinding at them.” … The Mustangs gained 379 yards against Laramie, including 177 running the ball. “They play power football,” Goff said. “They line up and do what they’ve done forever. Their kids know their assignments, and they’re good at what they do.”
South at Sheridan
Records: Cheyenne South (0-1) at No. 2-ranked Sheridan
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan
Last week: South lost to Thunder Basin, 56-10; Sheridan won at Cheyenne Central, 26-7.
Last meeting: Sheridan won 41-14 on Sept. 2, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Facts: South coach Eli Moody was reminded of an old saying when he watched video of his team’s season-opening loss to Thunder Basin. “It’s never as good or as bad as you thought it was at the time,” he said. “I saw a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of pretty and a lot of ugly. We spent a lot of time watching the film and focused on the good and correcting the bad.” … Senior quarterback Osayas Garcia completed 8 of 16 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He ranks sixth in Class 4A in passing average. Senior wide receiver Gabe Hernandez hauled in one of those passes for an 80-yard score. … Junior Trey Downham ranks seventh in the state in defensive points per game (17.0) after posting 10 tackles (seven solo) against the Bolts. … Senior receiver Dane Steel rolled up 232 all-purpose yards in Sheridan’s victory at Cheyenne Central. The reigning state champions have more to be worried about offensively than Steel, Moody said. The Bison also need to slow down running backs Nahir Aguirre and Terran Grooms and quarterback Dominick Berrettini. “Their running game is good overall, and they have a really athletic quarterback who can do things with his arm and his legs,” Moody said. “(Grooms and Aguirre) were bringing it on the ground, especially in the second half.”
– Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports
