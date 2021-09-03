Central at Kelly Walsh
Records: Cheyenne Central (0-1) at Kelly Walsh (1-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Harry Geldien Stadium, Casper
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Central lost to Natrona County, 22-0; Kelly Walsh won at Cheyenne South, 70-14
Last meeting: Kelly Walsh won 28-14 on Oct. 30, 2020, in Cheyenne during the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Facts: The Indians’ season-opening loss to Natrona gave fourth-year coach Mike Apodaca a clear picture of where his team stands. Central mustered just 123 yards of total offense in that game, struggling to move the football on the ground and through the air. “I’m not sure our kids were sure how to adjust to or handle the speed of the game and the emotion of the game, since so many of them were new to the varsity roles they’re playing this year,” he said. “Our teams were pretty similar, but Natrona was just more attuned to what was going on. We’re going to be a lot better by the end of the year than we are now. We just need consistent game experience.” … Sophomore linebacker Jaxon Lobatos posted 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack for Central. … Kelly Walsh rushed for 337 yards and six touchdowns during its win at South. Cameron Burkett caught two passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. “He is as good as we’ll see all year. He is big, he is fast, and he is strong,” Apodaca said. “They run a lot through him, like most teams would. It goes back to that old saying that you’re not going to stop him, but you have to contain him. We have to limit his damage.”
East at Natrona County
Records: No. 5-ranked Cheyenne East (0-1) at No. 4 Natrona County (1-0)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Cheney Alumni Field, Casper
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: East lost to Thunder Basin, 39-34; Natrona won at Cheyenne Central, 22-0.
Last meeting: East won 34-27 on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: East led Thunder Basin 28-0 before the Bolts rallied for the win. “I like the intensity we came out with, but I didn’t like that we weren’t able to hold onto that,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Thunder Basin deserves a lot of credit for not stopping and continuing to play hard.” … The T-Birds posted 441 yards of offense in that loss, with 316 coming through the air. “Thunder Basin knew we were going to throw at the end of the game, and we still went out there and did it,” Goff said. “We had great protection, ran our routes right, and threw the ball where it needed to be. We showed we could do what we’re trying to do, we just have to stay consistent.” … Natrona gained 342 yards during its win at Central. The Mustangs got 154 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. “We have to tackle better and trust our assignments,” Goff said. “We have a lot of new cats and a lot of young cats we’re asking to step up and fill positions. Those young kids are dedicated, they work hard, and they’re getting better every day. We had the same issues last year.” … Natrona receiver Breckin McClintock caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown against Central. Quarterback Tyler Hill was 11 for 15 for 188 yards on the night. … The Mustangs’ defense caught Goff’s eye. “They held Central to 123 yards, and that’s a Central offense that has some weapons,” he said. “They have good kids, work hard and do what they do well.”
South at Sheridan
Records: Cheyenne South (0-1) at No. 2-ranked Sheridan (1-0)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan
Last week: South lost to Kelly Walsh, 70-14; Sheridan won at Laramie, 57-0.
Last meeting: Sheridan won 63-8 on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: Losing the season opener by 56 points hurts, but sixth-year South coach Dan Gallas still found positives about his squad. “We continued to play hard the whole game,” he said. “We did not let down a lick. We made mistakes all over the place, but we played hard. We’re continuing to coach our kids hard and continuing to work on technique.” … The biggest downside was the four turnovers the Bison committed. “We might have gone into halftime down only a touchdown if we hadn’t given (Kelly Walsh) so many extra possessions,” Gallas said. “Who knows what the psyche of each team would have been at that point.” … Senior Braeden Hughes was South’s starting quarterback the past two seasons, but moved into a new role Gallas hopes gets him in space and lets him use his athleticism to make plays. Hughes rushed for 77 yards on nine carries, and also caught four passes for 44 yards and a score. … Will Aragon rushed for 99 yards and a score on 16 carries. … “We’re close to doing some good things,” Gallas said. “I like what we’re doing and how hard our kids are working.” … Sheridan allowed just 138 yards of total offense during its win at Laramie. The Broncs were relatively balanced offensively, rushing for 156 yards and throwing for 146. “They run very few plays, but they execute them very well,” Gallas said. “We’re going to have to maintain blocks, get off the line of scrimmage and hang onto the ball.”
– By Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports