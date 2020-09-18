CHEYENNE – Calysta Martinez wasn’t going to let Cheyenne South lose on Thursday night.
The senior tallied 15 kills to help the South volleyball team sweep Cheyenne Central in a cross-town three-set match, 25-23, 25-15, 25-22.
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached a rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on twitter @rmunoz307.
