CHEYENNE – Tryouts are an annual rite of spring for Cheyenne’s high school cheer and dance teams.
Coaches held out hope the COVID-19 pandemic would ease enough to allow them to conduct in-person tryouts to delineate the varsity and junior varsity teams. That hope eventually faded.
“After a couple of staff meetings, I got the impression we weren’t going back to school this year,” said Kim Robért, who coached Cheyenne South to a pair of state championships in March. “I knew I had to do something.”
What Robért did was turn to technology.
Just as students across the country had to finish their school years through virtual learning, cheerleaders in the capital city did their tryouts digitally.
Robért used a QR code linked to a smartphone app, social media, and the South High and Johnson Junior High websites to distribute tryout information and videos of cheer and dance routines athletes were expected to learn. Cheyenne Central coach Aimee Hammer shared routines on YouTube, and had athletes return questionnaires to assistant Otty Farris. South’s tryouts were submitted via DropBox, while Hammer’s Central athletes emailed videos to her directly.
“We decided the safest thing for everyone was for us to go virtual,” said Hammer, who took the reins at Central this past fall. “Our kids had a pretty rough road with a couple different coaches this year, so we wanted to get a head start on next year.
“We may not be able to do camps this summer, but we still want the kids to have a great experience next season. Doing things virtually still helps us get the ball rolling.”
East coach Emili Brooksmith has looked into conducting her tryouts virtually, but is still holding out hope public health orders will allow groups large enough that the Thunderbirds can gather in person next month.
Athletes had a few weeks to learn the routines they were going to submit to their coaches. South junior-to-be Katelynn Zunker found the virtual tryout harder than the in-person variety.
“When we’re working on routines and getting ready for tryouts, we can help each other correct things we’re doing wrong,” she said. “If you have a hard time picking something up, you can have someone walk you through it and help you learn it. I missed that interaction with my teammates.”
Freshman-to-be Joey Barto cheered for Johnson this season, and she was apprehensive about her first experience with tryouts happening digitally. But she found advantages to the process.
“I had time to rehearse and learn it at my own speed,” Barto said. “If we had a normal tryout and I had messed up, I’m sure I would have felt horrible. I messed up a few times before I got one I really liked where I thought I showed the coaches my full potential.”
Shaye Hemenover – who will be a sophomore this fall – needed only a few hours to learn South’s new cheer and new dance, but she didn’t rush to submit her videos because she wanted to put her best foot forward.
“I was kind of nervous because I knew we had a lot of good people trying out this year,” Hemenover said. “I liked having the opportunity to redo my video if I had something on there I didn’t think was perfect. I think I tried it three times before I got the one that I submitted.”
Laramie County School District 1 has a no-cut policy for activities and athletics, so the tryouts aren’t to determine who makes the team. Instead, they are used to decide who makes the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
As helpful as the virtual tryouts have been, they won’t have the ultimate say in who makes the squads at Central and South this year.
Robért typically waits until a few weeks into fall practice to divide her teams. Spring tryouts give her staff an idea of what the athletes are capable of so they can appropriately plan fall workouts.
Hammer also will wait until fall to fill her varsity and JV rosters. The tryouts have shown her which athletes need to work on eight counts, follow a routine to music and what fundamentals they need to improve. She also has a practical reason for waiting until the fall.
“I didn’t include any jumps, kicks or tumbling in our routines because I knew the space everyone had to work on the routines was going to be different,” she said. “I also didn’t know how many people were going to be able to do those things safely at home.
“This gives us a baseline of where our kids are at. I’ve had a couple send me messages on (school contact app) Remind, and ask what they need to work on. It’s been very helpful.”