CHEYENNE – Wrestling coaches typically choose what position their athletes start the second and third periods in.
Cheyenne East’s Thad Trujillo gave freshman 113-pounder Isacc Roybal the choice while trailing 4-2 entering the third period of Friday night’s about with Cheyenne Central sophomore Bryson Heilbut.
“I told (Roybal) the choice was either down or neutral because I wanted him to be in a position he was comfortable in,” Trujillo said. “I felt good with his choice because he picked where he thought he could score. He really wrestled gritty in a tough match.”
The move worked in East’s favor as Roybal got the upperhand in a scramble for a takedown midway through the third to knot the score 4-4. Roybal turned Heilbut to his back for three points shortly thereafter and walked away with a 7-4 victory.
Roybal and the Thunderbirds won the dual 45-21.
“I stayed calm and took my time because I knew I had a lot of time on the clock still,” Roybal said. “I just finished my shot and was able to get the takedown.
“On the pin, I put a leg and a power-half in to try to get (Heilbut) to his back. When that didn’t work, I crossfaced him and held him there for a few seconds.”
East started the dual win a pin from senior Cade Pugh at 152 pounds, and took a 9-0 lead when Colby Olson bested Caleb Conroy at 160.
Trevor Eldridge’s decision at 182 was sandwiched between Central pins for juniors Jack Ring (170 pounds) and Keagan Bartlett (195), which tied the dual 12-12. Senior Dominic Lopez pinned Davin Mattimoe in 2 minutes, 53 seconds at 220 pounds to put East up for good.
“The last couple weeks, we’ve been in some duals and lost tough matches that could have gone either way,” Trujillo said. “We found a way to win the close ones (Friday).”
The dual was far from over after East took the lead, though. Some of Central’s toughest wrestlers are in the lower weights.
Roybal’s victory put East up 27-18. Ben Whitright picked up a 4-1 decision over Wyatt Weiss at 120 for a 33-18 lead.
“East did a great job of getting their kids ready to go in the matches we knew were going to be close,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “They were just better prepared and we lost some matches we probably should have won. That’s a credit to them for having their kids ready.”
Senior 138-pounder Slater Bates picked up the Indians’ final win of the night, beating East senior Tyler Dorrell 6-4 in sudden-death overtime. Dorrell sprawled as Bates shot late in the 1-minute overtime session, but Bates was able to slide between Dorrell’s legs and get behind him for the takedown with 15.2 seconds remaining.
“(Brightman) told me to be smart and not take stupid shots in the third, so that’s what I did,” Bates said. “I was hopeful he would take a shot that I could capitalize on if I kept battling, but it never came.
“In overtime, I was on the offense and he took re-shot. I was able to get into the crackdown position, get through hips and extend my leg and score the two.”
Bates and Dorrell have been battling each other throughout their high school career, and the matches are typically close, Brightman said.
“(Bates) showed a lot of guts and moxy pulling out that win,” Brightman said. “That’s a good win for him going into regionals.”
EAST 45, CENTRAL 21
152 pounds: Cade Pugh, East, pinned Gilliam, 4:47; 160: Olson, East, def. Conroy, 11-5; 170: Ring, Central, pinned Scott, 1:50; 182: Eldridge, East, def. Nichols, 12-6; 195: K. Bartlett, Central, pinned Pino, 3:03; 220: D. Lopez, East, pinned Da. Mattimoe, 2:53; 285: G. Aumiller, East, forfeit; 106: Beal, Central, forfeit; 113: Roybal, East, def. Heilbut, 7-4; 120: Be. Whitright, East, def. Weiss, 4-1; 126: Williams, East, def. Medina, 7-5; 132: Fox, East, forfeit; 138: Bates, Central, def. Dorrell, 6-4 OT; 145: B. Mead, East, pinned Kopf, 3:32.