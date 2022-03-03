CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s offense never found its footing during the second half of a 43-27 loss to Sheridan during the first round of the Class 4A East Conference tournament Thursday at Storey Gym.
The Lady Indians (6-16) went 10 minutes, 3 seconds between field goals across the third and fourth quarters, allowing Sheridan (12-9) to push its lead to as much as 19 points late.
“We got a few looks we wanted, but we just couldn’t get them to fall,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “That’s kind of plagued us all year. We need to be able to get looks out of our pressure, and we weren’t able to do that.
“Sheridan turned the ball over a little bit early, but it wasn’t stuff we could turn into offensive looks. We’re going to be at our best when we can turn turnovers into offense.”
The contest was close early, as the teams traded the lead three times and were tied twice more during the first quarter.
Junior Samantha Spielman gave Sheridan the lead for good with a 3-pointer from the left wing with five seconds to play in the first quarter. The Indians got the lead back down to three points twice more during the second quarter, but went into halftime trailing 17-12.
"We got really tired in the second half, and our pressure wasn’t as good,” Central junior Madisyn Baillie said. “We pushed the ball during the first half, but we got tired, and we got down on ourselves in the second half.
“Sheridan got back a lot quicker than us, and they got some transition points that hurt us.”
Spielman scored nine of her game-high 10 points during the first half. Limiting her production was a point of emphasis during the final 16 minutes, and Central face-guarded her for most of the second half. Kirkbride said he was mostly happy with his squad’s defensive effort.
“It was pretty dang good,” he said. “Spielman had half their points at halftime, and we wanted to limit her in the second half. We did a pretty good job of that. We just couldn’t make anything on the offensive end.”
Sheridan held Central to one-shot possessions more often than not.
“Rebounding was one of our keys to the game, and we didn’t rebound well on either end of the court,” Kirkbride said.
Sheridan went 18 of 28 from the free-throw line, including an 8-for-8 mark during the third quarter. Central was 5 of 9 from the charity stripe.
Freshman Karson Tempel paced Central with five points.
The Indians will try to keep their state tournament hopes alive when they play Cheyenne South (0-21) at 9 a.m. Friday. Sheridan will face top-ranked Cheyenne East (23-0) in the semifinals at 3 p.m.
SHERIDAN 43, CENTRAL 27
Sheridan…… 8 9 17 9 – 43
Cheyenne Central…… 5 7 9 6 – 27
Sheridan: Mitzel 4, Bilyeu 6, Burgess 4, Olson 0, Bunting 0, Larsen 0, Williams 6, McMullen 0, Spielman 10, Chase 2, A. Ligocki 7, Gardner 4.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 4, Baillie 0, Gerig 4, M. Kirkbride 3, Gillam 2, Cowley 2, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 4, Wade 0, Kar. Tempel 5, Kelly 3, Allen 0.