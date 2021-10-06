COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Macleary sets Minot State record in loss Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Minot State University quarterback Dawson Macleary completed 28 of 40 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns during a 49-35 loss to Bemidji State.The Cheyenne Central graduate’s 408 passing yards are a Minot State record since the school moved to NCAA Division II. The previous record was set in 2014.Macleary also rushed for two touchdowns.Macleary has completed 52 of 97 passes for 607 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Beavers (0-5) this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has started two games and played in five. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Francis steps down from South soccer PREP CROSS-COUNTRY: East girls win Wheatland Invite Playing for Pablo: Plainsmen to honor injured teammate during game against Rock Springs NDSCS quarterback Graedyn Buell honored by NJCAA South’s Hughes, Campbell shine in new spots Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists