CHEYENNE – Minot State University quarterback Dawson Macleary completed 28 of 40 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns during a 49-35 loss to Bemidji State.

The Cheyenne Central graduate’s 408 passing yards are a Minot State record since the school moved to NCAA Division II. The previous record was set in 2014.

Macleary also rushed for two touchdowns.

Macleary has completed 52 of 97 passes for 607 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Beavers (0-5) this season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has started two games and played in five.

