CHEYENNE — Before the 2023 season started, Cheyenne Central forward Logan Custis wasn’t expecting to be a large part of the offense.

So much so that he would have said, “You are out of your mind” if someone told him he would be the state’s top goal scorer.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus