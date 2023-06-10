CHEYENNE — Before the 2023 season started, Cheyenne Central forward Logan Custis wasn’t expecting to be a large part of the offense.
So much so that he would have said, “You are out of your mind” if someone told him he would be the state’s top goal scorer.
“I wasn’t even even expecting to play forward at all,” he said. “I got here, and the first practice we tried something new.”
While the feat seemed astronomical back then, Custis managed to become one of the most dynamic forwards in Wyoming during his third season with the Indians.
His final mark of 29 goals not only led Central by 20, it was also the highest in Wyoming high school boys soccer, regardless of classification according to WyoPreps. It also tied Ross Elliott’s 2017 mark for the most in a single season at Central.
Those efforts helped Custis earn Class 4A all-state honors and lead his team to a runner-up finish at the 4A state tournament. It also helped him become WyoSports’ 2023 Cheyenne boys soccer player of the year.
Custis’ emergence as a dominant scorer started before the season. When former head coach Tim Denisson retired after 36 seasons at the helm, first-year head coach Dirk Dijkstal implemented a new system, which moved Custis from the wing to a striker position.
While scoring 29 goals during the season wasn’t something his head coach expected to happen, Dijkstal knew Custis had it in him to be a standout offensive player.
“I saw from the moment that he was a freshman that he was going to be something special,” Dijkstal said. “Logan is a talent that comes through about once every other decade. We are pretty lucky to have him on the team.”
Dijsktal’s intuition paid off in the first game of the season. Custis put up four goals, tying the single-game record, in a 10-0 blowout win over Gering, Nebraska.
It was exactly the confidence booster he needed.
“It was a great feeling,” Custis said. “I had been waiting on this high school season for a long time. We got to that first game and put on a show, really.”
Custis put up 20 goals during the regular season to help Central claim the No. 1 seed heading into the East Conference tournament. But like all elite-level players do, Custis elevated his play during the postseason.
In Central’s five games between conference and state, Custis scored nine times and had four consecutive games with two or more goals. This included a hat trick in the opening game of the state tournament against Star Valley and all four goals for the Indians during the regional tournament.
“We had long conversations about how this was postseason, and we needed to focus up,” Custis said. “We took it as a business trip, and went up there and got it done.”
While Custis’ efforts on the pitch came a lot from his raw talent and experience with the game, soccer is not an individual sport. Goal scorers need their teammates to put them in great positions to succeed. Custis was the first to acknowledge this and gave his team a ton of credit for helping him succeed.
“None of this could have happened without them,” he said. “This team has been spectacular, playing with them this year.”
But while confidence played a big part in Custis’ offensive explosion, he also created his own luck by being an ultra-competitor. During practice, Dijkstal described Custis as a fiery competitor and that his body language is always in tune with the moment. So much so that Dijkstal had trouble getting Custis to take some time off to rest after he suffered a minor ankle injury early in the season.
“He doesn’t know anything but competition,” Dijkstal said. “He is not the type of guy that is there yelling, screaming and showing a ton of emotion. He is just there for business, and goes out there and gets his work done.”
Custis has also managed to maintain his high level of confidence without letting it get to his head. He has been able to block out outside noise by remaining grounded.
“I don’t like to brag or showboat about none of this at all,” he said. “I just keep this down to myself, and (I know) I can always improve and keep working harder on myself and my play.”
Central finds itself in a unique situation next season. With only one graduating starter, the team returns nearly its entire lineup. This will allow a team with an already high amount of chemistry to develop together even further.
Custis, in particular, is not satisfied after the season he had. He said he plans to attend a couple of different camps and tournaments over the course of the offseason to help him continue to hone his skills. More specifically, he is looking to improve on his speed and one-on-ones to be able to take on defenders better.
“The sky is the limit for Logan,” Dijkstal said. “He has all the tools you need, and he did it in his junior year. Now, the next part of it is about consistency.”
Despite his and the team’s phenomenal season, Central ultimately fell short of its goal of breaking an eight-year title drought. But while the loss stung, the team is confident it will be back next season.
For Custis, knowing how much the defeat stung will just make things that much sweeter next season.
“Next year — I can’t wait for it already,” Custis said. “It is going to be very big. We all have it coming next year, so I’m excited to get back on the pitch with the boys and see if we can get that state championship.”