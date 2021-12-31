CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team entered the Mountain West tournament on a three-week layoff as one opponent after the next was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
The Cowgirls also held a 10-9 record, and entered the 10-team tournament with as the league’s No. 7 seed. At best, they were a long shot to win their first MW tournament title.
Yet that’s exactly what they did.
UW won four games – three in convincing fashion – to claim the crown and earn the second NCAA tournament berth in program history.
The Cowgirls’ historic run picked up three of six first-place votes to be tabbed local sports story of the year by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom staff.
The championship was clinched with a back-and-forth 59-56 victory over fourth-seeded Fresno State. The Cowgirls trailed after the opening quarter, but took a 32-24 lead into halftime after outscoring Fresno 16-2 during the second quarter.
Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos sealed the victory when she got her fingertips on Haley Cavinder’s 3-point attempt in the waning seconds. The shot fell well short of the mark and was grabbed by sophomore McKinley Bradshaw to set off UW’s celebration.
Junior guard Quinn Weidemann was named tournament MVP after averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds during the event. Junior guard Tommi Olson also was named to the all-tournament team. Olson – who grew up in Worland – averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals. She notched nine steals and six rebounds during the Cowgirls’ semifinal win over Boise State.
“It just kind of started with everyone internally just kind of realizing like, ‘Hey, like, we are capable of playing with top teams, and we are capable of playing much better than what we had been,’” Olson said. “And when it came time for the tournament, we just left it all out there.”
UW (14-10) closed its season with a 69-48 loss to UCLA in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in Austin, Texas.
“It wasn’t like we went out and played bad, the No. 9(-ranked) team in the country had a lot to do with it,” second-year coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I’m proud of what these guys did ... When we were done, we were going to walk out of here with our heads held high because we gave everything we had, and that’s what we’re going to do, because that’s what we did.
“… We played hard all the way through the end. We didn’t give in, we didn’t give up we kept battling right to the end. I think that’s what you want from a team.”
2. Second go-round
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo in 2020. It was the first time the event hadn’t been held since it started in 1897.
CFD returned for its 125th anniversary celebration this summer.
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, repeated as all-around champion, and also took home the saddle bronc riding title. The saddle bronc riding championship was significant because he is the first member of a storied rodeo family that has won multiple saddle bronc world championships to pick up a CFD saddle bronc buckle.
Wright also placed third in bull riding.
Breakaway roper Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo, South Dakota, won the most money of any contestant in a single event. The eventual world champion pocketed $17,525 at CFD.
3. First pitches
Indoor track was the last sport the Wyoming High School Activities Association had sanctioned. That was back in 2006.
However, softball gained approval for addition in 2020, and 13 teams took the field representing their schools in 2021.
Cheyenne Central won its first three games to advance to the title game of the inaugural state tournament. Campbell County – which Central beat to reach the title tilt – battled back through the loser’s bracket to win the state title. The Camels won three games on the final day, including two over Central, to take the title.
4. Hoops Capital
The Cheyenne East girls and Cheyenne Central boys basketball teams capped dominant seasons with Class 4A state championships in March.
The Lady Thunderbirds went 20-2 on the season, capping the year with a 52-37 victory over upset-minded Cody in the championship game.
East had senior Emma Jacobsen, sophomore Boden Liljedahl and freshman Bradie Schlabs earn all-state honors.
Central went 21-3 with a 55-40 win over Thunder Basin in the title tilt. The game was 25-23 at halftime, but the Indians outscored Thunder Basin 12-4 during the third quarter to give themselves some breathing room.
The win was redemptive for Central. The Indians went 20-3 and spent much of the 2019-20 campaign ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, only to suffer two losses at the East Regional and not qualify for the state tournament.
Senior center Lawson Lovering was named to his third all-state team, while junior guard Nathanial Talich picked up his second all-state nod. Senior Brady Storebo also was named to the all-state team.
The championship celebrations were short-lived, however. A record-breaking storm that dumped at least 30 inches of snow across much of Wyoming started during the 4A championship games and stranded the teams in Casper until Wednesday.
5. Consistent Cress
Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress closed 2021 by winning the aggregate championship at the National Finals Rodeo. It’s the third time in five trips the 2015 Cheyenne East graduate has won the aggregate title.
Cress covered all 10 horses he drew, finishing with 859 points. Only two other saddle bronc riders had 10 scoring rides.
He won the second go-round with an 87.5-point score on C5 Rodeo’s Kitty Whistle. It was his first time on the horse and his first round win at the NFR.
“I’ve got to see her a lot, and she is absolutely outstanding, and I was pumped to have her,” Cress told PRCA media. “I knew that as long as I stayed focused and took care of my business, we were going to be able to have a chance to be on top of the leaderboard.”
The 25-year-old finished the season No. 3 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings with nearly $326,000 in earnings.
6. Buell is best
Graedyn Buell was named Wyoming’s football player of the year by Gatorade in May. The announcement was delayed by roughly sixth months because Gatorade waited for every state to finish its season, and some states pushed their seasons back to the winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buell was a deserving honoree. He passed for 3,065 yards and 38 touchdowns against just five interceptions to help Cheyenne East go 11-1 and win the Class 4A state title. He also rushed for 968 yards and 15 more touchdowns.
At the time, Buell’s passing yardage total was the second-best single-season total in Wyoming history, according to Wyoming-Football.com. Buell’s 2020 yardage now ranks third after Jackson signal-caller Sadler Smith threw for 3,459 this fall.
7. Creel achieves PGA dream
Cheyenne Central graduate Joshua Creel earned his PGA Tour card, thanks to his finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s three-event finals. He finished 13th during that stretch to earn a spot on professional golf’s top circuit.
Earning a spot on the PGA Tour was a long time coming for Creel. He spent nine years bouncing around golf’s minor leagues before gaining traction a handful of years ago. This was his third season on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is golf’s version of Triple-A baseball.
“This is pretty much what I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid hitting shots and putts at the Cheyenne Country Club,” Creel said. “It didn’t happen as fast as I would have liked. Nonetheless, I’m excited to lock up a PGA Tour card and go play.”
Creel has played in three events since earning his card. He missed the cut at the first two, but tied for 40th at the RSM Classic in late November.
8. Clean sweep
The Cheyenne Central girls and boys cross-country teams both picked up Class 4A state championships in dominant fashion in late October.
The Lady Indians finished with 43 points, while runner-up Jackson had 96. The boys had 47 points to runner-up Jackson’s 70.
The Central girls had junior Sydney Morrell (fourth), senior Kaya Pillivant (fifth), sophomore Emma Hofmeister (eighth) and freshman Rian Cordell-Reiner (10th) all crack the top 10. Junior Lauren Clark rounded out the scoring runners with a 16th-place finish.
The Indians had senior Jacob Frentheway place second, while sophomore Bridger Brokaw (seventh), senior Jason Frentheway (eighth) and junior Will Barrington (10th) all made the top 10. Sophomore Trevor Schmidt clinched Central’s win by crossing the finish line 20th.
9. Sixers repeat
The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team picked up its 18th Wyoming Class AA state championship in 21 seasons by beating host Laramie in the state tournament final.
The Sixers went 69-19-1 on the season. That’s the most single-season wins Cheyenne has had in program history.
10. Dominant dynasty
The Cheyenne South spirit squads picked up the Capital City’s first sports championships of the year when they swept the Class 4A state titles in January.
The Bison picked up top honors in all-girl cheer, co-ed and game day. South has own four consecutive state titles in both all-girl and co-ed. It’s the second time in three seasons the Bison have swept all three championships.
South has won 14 state cheer championships since the school opened in 2010.
Injuries and a late COVID-19 quarantine forced the Bison to tweak their state routines, which made the wins even more satisfying.
“I have never been more blessed to be part of a family like this,” junior captain Alaina Soto said. “There have been years where we were divided and weren’t as close as a team. This year, I loved every single person on that mat with my whole heart.
“They are the most hardworking people I ever met, and we pushed each other to be the best. We weren’t just a team, we’re a family who will do anything we can for each other.”