CHEYENNE – Katie Thomson enjoys a challenge.
The Cheyenne Central senior knows that’s what she’s going to get when her college track career starts. On Tuesday afternoon, Thomson signed her national letter of intent to compete for NCAA Division II’s Colorado Mesa University.
“I love pushing myself and seeing how hard I can work and how good I can do,” she said. “So, I’m looking forward to that.”
Thomson had a handful of schools to choose from – the University of Wyoming and Austin Peay were among options. The Grand Junction, Colorado, campus was the most appealing.
“I kind of had a hard time picking what meant the most to me – whether it was track or school, or some other things that I had thought about, but in the end, Mesa was the best fit,” said Thomson, who will study to become a physical therapist. “They just have such good opportunities for me, especially with track. I’m just excited to be there.”
Thomson has helped the Central girls capture six consecutive state track championships – three indoor and three outdoor. Finding most of her success as a jumper and in hurdles, she’s taken a leap in all of her events over the course of the year. It’ll benefit her as she competes in the heptathlon for Colorado Mesa.
“I’m been working harder at getting better at all of my events instead of focusing on just one,” she said. “In previous years, I’ve had a lot of focus on jumps, and the other stuff has kind of been a side drill. But this year, I’ve kinda really focused on everything. So, I may not be placing first in one event, but I’m placing higher in others, which is something that’s been hard for me to wrap my head around, but it’s important.”
Cowley signs with Mount Mercy
Roree Cowley was nearly committed to Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York.
But a week before she was expecting to make a decision, Mount Mercy University reached out to her. She decided she would test the waters. Two weeks ago, Cowley visited the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, based school and immediately knew that’s where she wanted to play college basketball.
Cowley signed with the Mount Mercy on Tuesday. Mount Mercy is a NAIA Division I program.
“I kinda wanted to wait to keep my options open. Earlier this year, I wasn’t getting much college attention … but I’m very glad I waited and those options opened up,” she said. “It was definitely big being closer to home than New York – which is a stretch. The coach felt like family, the team felt like family, and with the smaller campus, it wasn’t like, I don’t know what I’m doing.”
The 5-foot-7 wing ranked second on the Lady Indians with 7.0 points per game and tied for a team high with 3.9 rebounds, while her 1.9 steals were second on the roster. She was named to the Class 4A East Conference second team last season.
Cowley adopted a leadership role for the Indians this season, which was one of the many hats she wore throughout the season. That, and her competitiveness, will help her be successful at the next level, she said.
“My team this year – we knew we were going to do whatever we could to push ourselves to where we wanted to be,” said Cowley, who will study optometry. “I think I’m pretty good at always wanting to push people to be their best.”
Warner inks with Arcadia
The biggest thing for Kelsi Warner was finding a program that would scratch her competitive itch.
She was able to find that with Arcadia University, where she signed to continue her volleyball career. Arcadia is located in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where Warner visited in March.
“I really fell in love with the coach there. She’s really driven and wants to build a competitive program, and that’s really what I’m interested in,” Warner said. “In the end, Arcadia just felt it was the best for me.”
Warner led the Indians in aces and assists, while also tallying 33 kills and finishing second on the team in digs as a setter. She missed her junior campaign with Central after deciding to compete with a club team out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Because of COVID-19, the club season was played in the fall, which meant the two schedules conflicted.
Coming back for her senior year, she had to establish herself as a setter that the Central roster wasn’t used to. While taking on other positions isn’t out of the question, she hopes to do the same and establish herself as a setter for Arcadia – an NCAA Division III program.
“(The coach) mentioned some hitting, she has a pretty big recruiting class this year, so we’ll how that plays out,” said Warner, who has plans to get her pilot’s license. “She mentioned having me play some other positions, but I’ve been a setter since about seventh grade.”