CHEYENNE – Joshua Creel – a 2008 Cheyenne Central graduate – shot a 7-under-par 64 during the final round to play second at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Maine Open on Sunday at Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine.
The 31-year-old averaged 285.3 yards on his drives for the week with a driving accuracy of 60.71%. He hit 72.22% of greens in regulation and averaged 1.596 putts.
Creel carded nine birdies, seven pars and two bogeys during the final round.
Sunday’s finish is Creel’s best on the Korn Ferry Tour since placing second at the Utah Championship on Aug. 8, 2019.
Creel’s performance in Maine moves him from 69th from 103rd on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season rankings. He has made the cut in his past three events and earned $138,000 during the 2020-21 Korn Ferry season.