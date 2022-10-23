Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell, left, leads in the second mile of the Wyoming Class 4A state cross-country championships Saturday morning in Ethete. Morrell won the event, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes 29.79 seconds and pacing the Lady Indians to their fourth team title in the past eight years.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls cross-country team put four athletes in the top 10 to repeat as Class 4A state champions Saturday in Ethete.
Senior Sydney Morrell won the individual state title in 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds. Classmate Averie Perriton placed fourth (19:28.10), junior Emma Hofmeister placed ninth (19:54.46) and sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner captured 10th (20:03.29). Senior Lauren Clarke rounded out Central’s scoring runners, placing 16th in 20:34.97.
The Lady Indians finished with 40 team points. Runner-up Natrona County had 46.
Cheyenne East placed fourth in the girls field thanks, in part, to a 12th-place effort from senior Mikaila Trujillo (20:04.80). Sophomore Molly Madsen placed 14th in 20:29.49. The Lady Thunderbirds matched their previous best finish, which was posted in 2005.
The Central boys were runners-up in Class 4A, finishing with 79 team points. Star Valley won the title with 50.
Central junior Bridger Brokaw took fifth in 16:29.93, while senior Will Barrington was sixth (16:30.81).
East’s boys were 10th.
In Class 3A, Pine Bluffs-Burns placed 12th in the girls field. Junior Jordan Griess took 11th in 20:59.89. The boys were 14th in the team standings.