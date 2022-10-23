CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls cross-country team put four athletes in the top 10 to repeat as Class 4A state champions Saturday in Ethete.

Senior Sydney Morrell won the individual state title in 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds. Classmate Averie Perriton placed fourth (19:28.10), junior Emma Hofmeister placed ninth (19:54.46) and sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner captured 10th (20:03.29). Senior Lauren Clarke rounded out Central’s scoring runners, placing 16th in 20:34.97.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus