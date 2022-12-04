CROSS-COUNTRY: Central runners compete in Alabama Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trevor Schmidt Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Trevor Schmidt finished 83 in the boys 5-kilometer silver race at the RunningLane Cross-Country Championships on Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama.Schmidt finished in 16 minutes, 34.71 seconds.Senior Sydney Morrell captured 106th in the girls gold race, finishing in 19:32.80. Junior Bridger Brokaw took 198th in the boys gold race (16:56.90). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trevor Schmidt Race Sydney Morrell Alabama Runninglane Cross-country Championships Huntsville Bridger Brokaw Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Titus Swen dismissed from Cowboys football team Pokes in the Pros: Seven former Wyoming standouts get starts Drew Jackson has become the Swiss-Army knife for East UCLA transfer Jake Kyman wants to make the most of his minutes Cowboys enter second half of non-conference slate with plenty of optimism Local Briefs Government meetings 12-5-2022 Cheyenne City Council to hold straw poll dinner Tuesday night LCCC to offer Certified Document Improvement Practitioner certification Wyoming U.S. senators receive Friend of Farm Bureau award Local Moms for Liberty chapter raises $3k to pay school lunch balances Wyoming State Museum Family Day program explores outer space 11 more Wyoming fishing enthusiasts recognized as 'Ultimate Anglers' Wyoming State Parks warns anglers of potential dangers on the ice LCREP Citizenship Award winner for November is Jaspur Nusbaum AARP Wyoming offers free trolley Christmas tour Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 29, 2022