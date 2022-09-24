CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys cross-country team placed fourth at the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado.

Junior Bridger Brokaw paced the Indians with a 16th-place time of 17 minutes, 1.6 seconds. Senior Will Barrington finished 20th (17:05.1).

