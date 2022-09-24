Cheyenne Central junior Bridger Brokaw Morrell strides out during the start of the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado. Brokaw placed 17th in the Division 1 varsity event, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes 1.6 seconds. Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports
Cheyenne Central junior Bridger Brokaw Morrell strides out during the start of the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado. Brokaw placed 17th in the Division 1 varsity event, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes 1.6 seconds. Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys cross-country team placed fourth at the Dave Sanders Invitational on Friday in Littleton, Colorado.
Junior Bridger Brokaw paced the Indians with a 16th-place time of 17 minutes, 1.6 seconds. Senior Will Barrington finished 20th (17:05.1).
The Central girls finished sixth in the team standings. Senior Sydney Morrell finished third (18:17.6).
Griess third at Shana Ward meet
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs-Burns junior Jordan Griess finished third at the Shana Ward Memorial meet Friday in Saratoga. Griess finished the 5-kilometer race in 21 minutes, 33.39 seconds to help Pine-Burns finish seventh.
The Pine-Burns boys were eighth. Junior Brayden Sumare paced them, finishing 25th in 19:16.8.