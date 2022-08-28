CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys cross-country teams both won the Horizon Invitational on Saturday in Thornton, Colorado.
The Lady Indians put four athletes in the top 10 to finish with 32 points. Senior Sydney Morrell won the meet with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 22.69 seconds.
Classmates Averie Perriton and Lauren Clark placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Perriton finished in 20:36.99, while Clarke clocked in at 20:40.86. Sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner was 10th at 20:42.79. Junior Emma Hofmeister was Central’s fifth scoring runner, taking 12th in 20:56.26.
The Central boys finished with 27 points. Juniors Bridger Brokaw and Trevor Schmidt placed second and third, respectively. Brokaw finished in 16:34.03, while Schmidt crossed the line in 16:44.96.
Senior Will Barrington was sixth (17:05.25), freshman Race Morrell took seventh (17:10.77) and Jonah Rigg captured ninth (17:17.21). Senior Toren Rohde placed 11th (17:48.27).
East girls sixth in Fort Collins
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls cross-country squad placed sixth at the John Martin Invitational on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Ynes Ronnau led the Lady Thunderbirds by taking 21st in 21 minutes, 34 seconds. Molly Madsen was 26th (21:59).
The East boys were 11th in the team standings. Brayden Colbert and Lucas Steveson placed 47th and 49th, respectively.