Sydney Morrell

Sydney Morrell

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys cross-country teams both won the Horizon Invitational on Saturday in Thornton, Colorado.

The Lady Indians put four athletes in the top 10 to finish with 32 points. Senior Sydney Morrell won the meet with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 22.69 seconds.

