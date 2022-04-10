Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central junior Toren Rohde took fourth overall in the 7-mile bridge run in Marathon, Florida, on April 2.

The 17-year-old clocked in with a time of 41 minutes, 34 seconds to finish first in his age division. The race consisted of over 1,300 runners.

