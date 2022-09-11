CROSS-COUNTRY: East girls win division at Liberty Bell Sep 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emma Smith Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East girls put three runners in the top 20, and won Division 2 at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.Junior Emma Smith led the way by finishing eighth in 19 minutes, 42.2 seconds. Classmate Ynes Ronnau was 15th (20:16.6) and senior Mikaila Trujillo took 19th (20:39.9).The Lady Thunderbirds finished with 88 points to edge Discovery Canyon (92) for the title.East’s boys placed fifth. Junior Brayden Colbert finished 19th (17:39.4).The Cheyenne Central boys took 11th in the Sweepstakes division. Junior Bridger Brokaw placed 29th with a personal-best time of 15:41.5.Central’s girls were 15th in the Sweepstakes race. Senior Sydney Morrell finished 21st (17:43.2). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boys Cheyenne Central Division Sport East Girl Thunderbirds Emma Smith Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Pokes not looking past Northern Colorado Brock Pedersen becoming a weapon for Central as a specialist Pokes in the Pros: 11 former UW standouts on NFL rosters Tale of the Tape: Northern Colorado at Wyoming Garet Schlabs' improvement at corner a boon for T-Birds