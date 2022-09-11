Emma Smith

Emma Smith

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East girls put three runners in the top 20, and won Division 2 at the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday in Littleton, Colorado.

Junior Emma Smith led the way by finishing eighth in 19 minutes, 42.2 seconds. Classmate Ynes Ronnau was 15th (20:16.6) and senior Mikaila Trujillo took 19th (20:39.9).

