ROCK SPRINGS — Before Cheyenne Central arrived at the Class 4A state tournament in Rock Springs, Indians head coach Dirk Dijkstal was adamant that he did not want his team taking anyone lightly.

From the start of its opening round matchup against Star Valley, it was apparent that Central had taken its coach’s words to heart. The Indians used their ball-dominant offense to take over the game early and never looked back, winning 7-0.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

