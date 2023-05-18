Cheyenne Central’s Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont battles against Star Valley’s Gabe Peterson on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Central beat Star Valley 7-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Cheyenne Central’s Logan Custis celebrates his goal against Star Valley on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Central won the game 7-0.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central’s Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont battles against Star Valley’s Derek Astle on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Central won 7-0 to advance to the semifinal game.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central’s Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont battles against Star Valley’s Jayden Crook on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Central won 7-0.
Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
ROCK SPRINGS — Before Cheyenne Central arrived at the Class 4A state tournament in Rock Springs, Indians head coach Dirk Dijkstal was adamant that he did not want his team taking anyone lightly.
From the start of its opening round matchup against Star Valley, it was apparent that Central had taken its coach’s words to heart. The Indians used their ball-dominant offense to take over the game early and never looked back, winning 7-0.
“We were confident,” Dijkstal said. “We will continue (being confident, as well), so hats off to our team.”
Central’s ball-dominant offense was on full display throughout the contest, but was particularly potent in the first half.
The Indians bested the Braves 13-2 in shot attempts and held a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. Both of Star Valley’s chances came on free kicks, and the Braves never managed to generate any sort of consistent offensive pressure during the opening 40 minutes.
“We are really good at controlling our midfield, possession, and we can pass through anyone,” junior Logan Custis said. “Once we possess, we have fun. When we are having fun, we score goals.”
It didn't take long for Central to take full advantage of its consistent pressure. In the fifth minute, Sam Smith narrowly missed on a free kick, and Central had another quality scoring chance in tight. In the 10th, after a corner kick, Logan Custis punched in his first goal of the game to get the Indians on the board.
Just before the horn sounded, Central capitalized again. Custis broke free of the defense and beat a challenging Tayt Lawson for his second of the game.
“My confidence level is really high,” Custis said. “Soccer has been going good for me lately. Our whole team’s intensity has been great, and we all are just pumped to be here.”
Central controlled the ball for all but a few seconds of the first 10 minutes of the second half. Its pressure was rewarded with a goal in the 47th, when Sam Shumway rifled a shot to the upper-left corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.
Custis followed up Shumway’s goal by completing his hat trick in the 54th with a rifle of a shot that bent inside the top-right corner.
Custis has been arguably the hottest goal scorer in the state over the last three games, and Thursday’s game was no exception. Custis’ hat trick marked his seventh goal in his last three games and his state-leading 27th goal of the season.
“After you score 27 goals in a season, you start developing an absolute confidence that you have the ability to score at any moment of the game,” Dijkstal said. “That is just the mark of a winner. If you have that confidence and don’t have the fear of making mistakes, then you are going to be successful. That is what he has done.”
The Indians added three more goals before the final horn sounded. Two of those came from Owen Black in the 61st and 76th. Sam Smith added a goal as well, coming on a quick shot from about 30 yards out.
“It is going to be really hard (to stop us if we play like that),” Dijkstal said. “It is frustrating. We start running so much off-ball and without anything, it just gets in your head. I loved the possession today, and hats off to our guys.”
With the win, Central advances to the semifinals. where it will face a familiar foe. It will face Sheridan in the semifinals for a chance to advance to the state championship game.
“(Friday) we know exactly who we are playing,” Dijkstal said. “I love the fact that we split the season series, and that we get to decide who is the better team.”
CENTRAL 7, STAR VALLEY 0
Halftime: Central 2-0
Goal: Central, Custis (Smith), 10, Central, Custis (Shumway), 38, Central, Shumway (Lamb), 47, Central, Custis (Bush) 54, Central, Black (Gamez) 6`, Central, Smith (Bush) 66, Central, Black (unassisted) 76.
Shots: Central 23, Star Valley 4. Shots on goal: Central 17, Kelly Walsh 3. Saves: Central 4 (Somerset), Star Valley 10 (Lawson).
Corner kicks: Central 5, Star Valley 1. Offsides: Central 2, Star Valley 0. Fouls: Central 7, Star Valley 8. Yellow cards: Star Valley 1 (unknown, 5), Central 1 (Mattimoe, 67)
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.