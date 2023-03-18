CHEYENNE — Dirk Dijkstal was bursting with nervous energy prior to his first match as Cheyenne Central’s boys soccer coach.

“I don’t think I slept at all last night,” Dijkstal said.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus