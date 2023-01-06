Madisyn Baillie and McAye Fegler

Cheyenne Central senior Madisyn Baillie, right, drives to the basket against Riverton senior McAye Fegler (10) during the James Johnson Winter Classic on Thursday at the Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central put together a dominant defensive performance against Riverton in its first game of the James Johnson Winter Classic on Thursday night.

Behind the back of a defense that forced 28 turnovers, the Indians cruised to a 57-41 victory.


