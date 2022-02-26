CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East turned a stingy defense into offense and ran away with a 62-27 win over Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Storey Gym.
The Lady Thunderbirds (22-0 overall, 10-0 Class 4A East Conference) forced 18 turnovers and held Central to single digits in three quarters.
“We challenged our kids’ grit and competitiveness to get on the floor, go after loose balls and that sort of thing,” East coach Eric Westling said. “Central was really doing a good job of that early. They were out-hustling us.
“Our kids rolled with that challenge, and that changed the game.”
The T-Birds raced to a 10-0 lead over the first 2 minutes, 2 seconds of the contest. Junior guard Boden Liljedahl knocked down a pair of 3-pointers nearly 30 seconds apart to give East a double-digit lead.
Morgan Kirkbride got Central on the scoreboard with a free throw at the 5:12 mark. The Indians had cut the lead to 13-10 after the first quarter when Mia Gerig made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
That was Central’s final basket until there were 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. East was on a 19-0 run before Gerig hit a shot just inside the 3-point arc to cut the lead to 32-12.
East held a 34-14 halftime lead.
The Indians (6-15, 4-6) didn’t get their first points of the second half until Gerig made a jumper midway through the third. East led by as much as 40 points on two separate occasions.
“My kids just don’t quit,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We fell behind early and then fought hard to close the gap in the first quarter. We just couldn’t keep it going.
“East has done that to a lot of teams this year, but my kids never backed down. We missed some shots and were a little unorganized, but East deserves a lot of credit. Some of our disorganization and inability to score was them, and some of it was us.”
During the first half, Westling challenged senior forward Darcy Jardine to be more active when it came to chasing rebounds. She scored 11 of her game-high 15 points during the second half, and also pulled down 10 rebounds.
“I wanted to come out and play well in this game, so when Westling challenged me to do more and be more active, I knew I had to respond,” Jardine said. “I needed to be more active when it came to getting rebounds, and I needed to swim for position better. I couldn’t just stand there and wait for the ball to come my direction.”
Westling knew the 6-foot-4 Jardine would rise to the occasion.
“She did exactly what I wanted her to do,” the coach said. “Her evolution as a player is accepting those challenges, because she’s capable of the things I’m asking of her.”
Senior Jordan Jones chipped in with 12 points for East. She netted 10 during the first half. Sophomore Bradie Schlabs added 10 points.
Central was led by Gerig’s nine points.
EAST 62, CENTRAL 27
Cheyenne East…… 13 21 14 14 – 62
Cheyenne Central…… 10 4 6 7 – 27
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 12, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 8, B. Schlabs 10, Oswald 0, D. Jardine 15, DeLong 2, Em. Mauthe 0, Cassat 0, Fonseca 2, Liljedahl 9, Gr. Goff 0, Walsh 4.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 2, Baillie 3, Gerig 9, M. Kirkbride 5, Gillam 0, Cowley 0, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 2, Kar. Tempel 0, Kelly 4, Allen 2.