CHEYENNE – Defense and a few timely putbacks helped Cheyenne Central to a 38-34 victory over visiting Sheridan on Friday night.
The Lady Indians (4-11 overall, 2-2 Class 4A East Conference) struggled with Sheridan’s defensive pressure and height for much of the night. The Lady Broncs (8-6, 1-3) forced Central players to pick up their dribble before they wanted to. They also limited Central to one-shot possessions while getting second chances of their own.
Sheridan used that advantage to pull ahead 28-20 with 1 minute, 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“With our size, we have to really work to be good at rebounding,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “They were playing a lot up in our face, and we weren’t moving as much on offense as we needed to. Those two things really got us in a hole.”
Junior Madisyn Baillie made a 3-pointer from the right corner to trim Sheridan’s lead to 28-23 heading into the fourth. She scored all six of Central’s points in the third.
Central’s timely putbacks came in the final frame. Junior Morgan Kirkbride had two putbacks midway through the fourth to cut Sheridan’s lead to 30-29. Sophomore Eva Clements gave the Indians their first lead of the night when she rebounded a Mia Gerig miss and scored under pressure with 2:38 to play.
“We tell the kids all the time basketball is a game of runs, and we started making ours in the middle of the fourth quarter by putting on pressure and grabbing boards,” Glen Kirkbride said. “We started playing to our strengths by dialing up some pressure and speeding the game up a little bit.”
Central stayed in the game with its defense, holding Sheridan to single digits in the final three quarters. It also had a stretch of more than 9 minutes where it held the Broncs without a field goal.
Junior Samantha Spielman’s runner across the lane with 1:19 to play in the game was Sheridan’s first field goal since senior Libby Gardner rebounded two of her own misses and scored in the paint with 2:44 left in the third.
“(Glen) Kirkbride is always telling us to keep the person we’re guarding in front of us, and we did that,” said Baillie, who led all scorers with 10 points. “We did a good job of getting up in their faces and getting into their heads a little bit. We also did a good job of playing help side defense.”
The game featured several momentum swings early.
Sheridan closed the first quarter with a 14-7 lead, thanks to a 7-0 run over the final 2 minutes, 31 seconds of the frame. That started with an old-fashioned three-point play from Gardner. She added a baseline jumper off an assist from sophomore Adeline Burgess to push the lead to 12-7.
The Indians drew even at 15-15 by outscoring the Broncs 8-1 over the first 2 minutes, 5 seconds of the second quarter. Sheridan eked ahead for a 21-17 halftime lead, thanks to a 3-pointer from junior Sydni Bilyeu and a free-throw from Burgess.
Central was scoreless for the final 4:15 of the first half. Baillie ended the drought with a mid-range jumper with 7:21 to play in the third that cut Sheridan’s lead to 21-19.
Gerig added eight for Central, which hosts Kelly Walsh at 11:30 a.m. today.
Spielman netted nine for Sheridan, which plays at top-ranked Cheyenne East at noon today.
CENTRAL 38, SHERIDAN 34
Sheridan…… 14 7 7 6 – 34
Cheyenne Central…… 7 10 6 15 – 38
Sheridan: G. Mitzel 3, Bilyeu 2, Burgess 3, Larsen 8, Williams 1, Spielman 9, A. Ligocki 0, Gardner 8.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0, Baillie 10, Gerig 8, M. Kirkbride 4, Cowley 4, Clements 4, Kam. Tempel 0, Wade 0, Kar. Tempel 0, Kelly 6, Allen 2.