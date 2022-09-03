CHEYENNE – Despite rocky play on offense and some untimely penalties, Cheyenne Central managed to lock down a 21-3 home-opening victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday.
“They hung in there,” Indians coach Mike Apodaca said. “Wins are hard to come by and we will take it, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Both Central and Kelly Walsh struggled to find their footing on offense in the first half. Early on, Kelly Walsh had two opportunities inside the Central 30, but was unable to move the ball.
Late in the second quarter, Kelly Walsh was handed a golden opportunity. A pair of back-to-back sacks forced the Indians to punt from their own end zone. However, the drive stalled out at Central’s five-yard line and forced a field goal.
The Indians answered right back on their next drive. After a 26-yard pass to Jaxon Lobos from Keagan Bartlett, Mason Counter punched it in from three yards out to give Central a 7-3 lead.
Central had one more chance to add points at the end of the half, but a last-second touchdown pass was negated by a holding penalty.
Central opened the second half by marching down to the two-yard line, but Bartlett’s pass was intercepted on the goal line.
Despite two long runs by Trojans running back Kaden Smith, they were unable to take advantage of the turnover and the drive stalled out.
Central capitalized on its next drive, marching down the field once again. This time, Lobatos punched the ball in from two yards out to give Central a 14-3 lead.
Three minutes and 24 seconds into the fourth quarter, Miles Porwoll came up with an interception on a tipped pass from Gibson Sasser to give Central the ball back.
Central went on a methodical 5-minute, 42-second drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass from Bartlett to Chase Talich to give Indians a 21-3 lead.
The score held up for the final two minutes and 54 seconds, and Central emerged victorious over Kelly Walsh in their 50th meeting.
Despite the win, it was a sloppy offensive game from Central. Turnovers and penalties at inopportune times allowed Kelly Walsh to stay in the game until the very end.
“It was not a clean game,” Apodaca said. “That’s a concern for me. We’ve had two kind of not clean games. On this one, we were able to come out on the other side of it.”
Central’s defense shined throughout the game. It held Kelly Walsh to just over 100 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. They also limited Kelly Walsh to just three points, and none in the second half.
Lobatos credits the ability to shut down Kelly Walsh’s offense with a change they made from last year.
“We changed some stuff up this year, moving to a 3-4, and just played them straight up and did not worry about the option.” Lobatos said.
Despite the win, Central’s players still feel like they can improve on their performances over the past two games. To do this, it will start with cleaning up mental mistakes and turnovers.
“(We clean that up by) coming to work for Saturday film,” Lobatos said. “We need to be real with each other and hold each other accountable. Then come in Monday and build on every practice.”
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 21, KELLY WALSH 3
Kelly Walsh…… 0 3 0 0 – 3
Cheyenne Central…… 0 7 7 7 – 21
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
KW: Boyce 10 field goal, 5:23
CC: Counter, 2 yard run (Pedersen kick), 2:08
Third Quarter
CC: Lobatos, 2 yard run (Pederson kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC: Talich, 1 yard reception from Bartlett (Pederson Kick), 2:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kelly Walsh: Blocker 4-10, Sasser 11-(minus-4), Whitey 7-(minus-5), Smith 12-31. Cheyenne Central: Counter 7-61, Bartlett 18-84, Lobatos 5-9, Fernandez 3-11, King 4-20, Porwoll 1-3
Passing
Kelly Walsh: Sasser 3-7-1 17, Whitley 1-2 38. Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 10-16-1 109.
Receiving
Kelly Walsh: Pebble 1-38, Smith 1-4, Broadway 1-12, Walker 1-1 Cheyenne Central: Prescott 3-23, King 4-52, Lobatos 1-26, C. Talich 3-13, Porwall 1-0, Reisdorfer 1-7.