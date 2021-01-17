CHEYENNE – With their size and length, the Cheyenne Central boys are a nightmare to try score on, especially inside the paint.

At times it seems the only way for an opponent to find any offensive success is from the outside.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus