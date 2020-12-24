...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County Counties. In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...High blowover risk for lightweight and high profile
vehicles. Expect travel delays and possible road closures for
lightweight and high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.&&
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge points to a teammate while dribbling at mid-court against Kelly Walsh on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Delbridge has stepped into a leadership for this season for the Lady Indians. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge drives to the hoop during the game against Kelly Walsh Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated Kelly Walsh 48-33. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge dribbles up court while looking for a teammate during the game against Kelly Walsh Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated Kelly Walsh 48-33. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
