CHEYENNE – No. 5-seeded Thunder Basin (5-4) will come to Cheyenne this week to take on No. 4-seeded Cheyenne Central (6-3) in a rematch of the Week 3 contest in Gillette.
With a berth in the Class 4A semifinals on the line, here is a deeper look at what the stats say about how the two teams stack up on paper:
Pass offense
It is no secret that the strength of Thunder Basin's offense is in its passing attack. Alonso Aguilar leads a vaunted group that ranks first in Class 4A. Aguilar leads all quarterbacks among the state's largest schools with 2,417 yards, and is tied for second in touchdowns (24).
Where Central’s passing offense shines is in its efficacy. Keagan Bartlett has thrown just three interceptions on the season, two of which came in the first two weeks. His 70% completion percentage is second only to Sheridan quarterback Cael Gilbertson (71.2%), and his 158.6 QB efficiency rating is good for fourth overall in the conference.
ADVANTAGE: While Central’s pass offense is efficient, Thunder Basin’s passing attack is the better. The Bolts have more of a focus on it and have great receivers to benefit Aguilar.
Run offense
While Thunder Basin’s pass offense gets a lot of attention, its run offense is no slouch either. The Bolts have posted 1,567 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground during the regular season. They also average just over 174 yards per game on the ground.
While pass offense is not the strength of Central’s offense, running the ball is. Central posted the third-best rushing attack in Class 4A during the regular season, recording 1,921 yards on the ground and 25 touchdowns. During the regular season, only Natrona was able to hold the Indians under 100 yards on the ground.
ADVANTAGE: The Indians get the slight edge here because they have been able to run the ball better against both Sheridan and East – two teams Thunder Basin struggled to run the ball against.
Run defense
Both teams present a daunting rushing attack, but also possess dominant rush defenses. Prior to its matchup against Natrona, Thunder Basin ranked second in 4A in rush defense, allowing just 115 yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry. Those numbers ballooned to 150 yards per game and moved the Bolts down to sixth overall after the Mustangs ran for 438 yards against them.
Similar to Thunder Basin, Central imposes a dominant rushing attack on its adversaries. The Indians allow 126 rush yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry. Where Central operates better is in allowing rushing touchdowns. During the season, Central allowed just eight rushing touchdowns, whereas Thunder Basin allowed 21 (14 prior to the loss to Natrona County).
ADVANTAGE: Despite strong rush defenses from both sides, neither team has been successful at stopping the top-end teams in the state. Central has given up fewer yards (844) rushing than Thunder Basin (924) in those games, but neither is anything to write home about. Despite the discrepancy against the best teams, this one comes in at a push.
Pass defense
During the regular season, Thunder Basin allowed an average of 165 yards per game and 1,478 yards overall through the air. That number places the Bolts at fifth overall in pass defense. Prior to their regular season finale against Natrona County, they were eighth in pass defense, allowing 180 yards per game through the air.
While they have struggled to consistently stopping the pass, they have been very good at taking the ball away. Their nine interceptions are tied for third in the state.
Central’s run defense is no joke, but its pass defense is tops in 4A. The Indians allow opponents just 132 passing yards per game, and have given up only 10 touchdowns through the air on the season.
One of the ways they have been able to cause so much havoc in the passing game is their ability to generate pressure on the quarterback. Central’s defense has recorded 27 sacks and is tied with East for the league lead. Senior defensive lineman Jack Miller leads the team in this category, tallying six sacks during the regular season.
ADVANTAGE: Central’s pass defense is far superior to that of Thunder Basin. The Indians' pass defense proved to be a challenge for the Bolts last time around, and will likely be a major cause for concern tonight.
X-factor: “Defense wins championships” can easily be applied to this match up. Whichever team is able to defend the other’s primary style of offense better, and not get carved up by the other style, will be the most likely to come out with a win.
FINAL VERDICT: Of the four first-round matchups in 4A, this one has the biggest potential for an “upset.” It is incredibly difficult at any level of football to beat the same team twice in one season. Central handed Thunder Basin its most lopsided loss of the season, and the Bolts will be eager to stick it to the Indians in postseason play. Home field advantage may also play a factor in this contest, with the Indians playing in front of their home crowd. With that being said, this game will still be much closer than the last time.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 27-24 Cheyenne Central over Thunder Basin.