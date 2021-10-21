CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne Central boys cross-country team without a senior on the roster finished second by three points at the 2020 Wyoming Class 4A state meet.
Coach Sean Wilde knew this season could be a special one for his team, and the Indians have done nothing except prove him correct every week this fall.
Central has won six meets entering Saturday’s state meet in Ethete. It was second in another meet and took eighth in a loaded Liberty Bell Invitational sweepstakes field.
The Indians haven’t just been winning meets, they’ve been dominating them. Cross-country teams are awarded points based on their first five finishers. First place gets one point, second gets two, third gets three and so on. A perfect score is 15.
Central has finished in the 20s four times, including at last week’s Class 4A East regional in Gillette. They have averaged 34.7 points in their six wins, and won those meets by an average of 38.2 points.
“The boys put in a phenomenal summer,” Wilde said. “Our girls team worked hard, but the boys really adopted a ‘Band of Brothers’ mantra and worked every day.
“They put in the miles and did what they needed to do to give themselves a chance to make this happen. I’m not surprised by the success they’ve had, but I am surprised by how consistent everyone has been.”
The Indians ran together most of the summer. Many of them logged 300-400 miles. Work commitments and a mild injury limited sophomore Bridger Brokaw to around 250 miles, but that training still helped prepare him for this season.
“We were really good all last year through cross-country and indoor track, but the outdoor season was when we really got healthy and bonded as a team,” he said. “Outdoor is when I really started thinking something like this was possible.”
Senior Jacob Frentheway missed the bulk of last season with a stress fracture in one of his feet. He returned for the East Regional and posted a time good enough to earn him a spot on Central’s state meet squad. Frentheway finished 28th, with a time that was roughly 13 seconds slower than the one that earned him fifth in 4A as a sophomore.
“A healthy Jacob last year completely changes our state meet,” Wilde said. “We were fighting tooth and nail to get second. If he’s healthy, we’re probably fighting tooth and nail for first.”
Frentheway bounced back with a vengeance. He has seven top 5 finishes to his name this fall, and has finished first at the Indians’ past two meets.
Frentheway’s twin brother, Jason, had finished in the top 5 five times, while Brokaw has cracked the top 5 on three occasions.
“We have a 1-5 split of 39 seconds,” Brokaw said. “We’re really close in races and workouts, and we’ve really worked together as a team. No one really goes out in front. We work together and build each other up.”
The Indians being so close together in time has played a key role in their dominance, Wilde said.
“In a lot of ball sports, you hear offense wins games and defense wins championships,” the coach said. “In running, what wins championships is your spread. Your team being close together and keeping your spread low is a great defense.
“That means you’re all close to each other, you’re running off each other during the race. If one person starts falling behind, your team is right there to bring them back up and push them.”
Central also has gotten a pair of top 5 efforts from senior Tristan Kneuppel and top 10 efforts from juniors Will Barrington and Toren Rohde and sophomore Trevor Schmidt. There have been multiple races where the Indians had four or five runners crack the top 10 and the others finish just outside the top 10.
They’ll need a similar effort to win a state championship Saturday. It has been the goal throughout this season after coming up just short last fall.
“We have three seniors and I know they want a state championship because they have come close pretty much every year they have been in high school,” Brokaw said. “A lot of the guys that finished ahead of us last season graduated. That opened up a lot of spots for other guys to move up.
“I worked as hard as I did because I want them to get a state championship this year.”
The Central girls have won four team titles this fall, and have two legitimate state title contenders in senior Kaya Pillivant and junior Sydney Morrell. Morrell captured third last fall, while Pillivant placed seventh. Only one of last year’s top 10 finishers graduated.
“With Sydney and Kaya, we basically have two No. 1 runners, and that’s always a blessing,” Wilde said. “When you have 3-7 cutting the gap all season long, that’s what makes you really competitive.
“That’s how you go from a team that finishes in the top three to one that has a shot to win.”
On the court
Volleyball teams wrap up conference play this week.
Cheyenne East hosts Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. tonight and plays at Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cheyenne Central hosts Laramie at 6 tonight and plays at South at 6 p.m. Friday.
Burns plays at Torrington at 4 p.m. Friday. It faces Buffalo at 10 a.m. Saturday in Newcastle. The Lady Broncs close the season by playing Newcastle at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Pine Bluffs plays at Glenrock at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In the pool
The Class 4A East Conference swimming and diving championships will be at Cheyenne South.
Diving preliminaries start at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by swimming prelims.
On Saturday, the swimming and diving finals start at 9 a.m. with 200-yard medley relay.