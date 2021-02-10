CHEYENNE – Kelsey Basart made 34% of the 3-pointers she attempted during her junior season.
That percentage was better than any other player on Cheyenne Central’s roster with double digit attempts, and ranked just outside the top 10 among all 3-point shooters in Class 4A.
Basart is a scoring threat from behind the arc, but Lady Indians coach Glen Kirkbride wanted her to get better at getting to the basket. Success inside would open up the outside shots Basart loves so much.
“We felt like it would change her game if she learned how to get by people,” Kirkbride said. “It didn’t always have to be layups, it could be pull-up jumpers on the way to the basket.
“If she does that successfully a few times, teams have to respect it and take a step back. She has really worked on it, and it’s made her better.”
That improvement was on display in Central’s wins at Sheridan and Kelly Walsh this past weekend. Basart averaged 19 points in those wins to earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Basart’s big weekend upped her scoring average to 12.7 points per game, an increase of 1.4 points from her average entering the weekend.
“I had to stop dancing on the outside,” Basart said. “I had to make one hard move and get to the hole. I did a much better job of that Friday and Saturday. I did a good job of going to the basket, drawing contact and making my free throws.”
Basart did all that after being thrust into a new role during the second quarter of Friday’s 45-40 victory at Sheridan. Senior point guard Baylee Delbridge – 4A’s third-leading scorer – suffered a left knee injury in that contest that also sidelined her for Saturday’s win at Kelly Walsh.
“We needed everyone to step up and help out when we lost Baylee, but Kelsey really stepped up,” Kirkbride said. “She was very calm and collected, and let the game come to her. The other teams weren’t focused on stopping one person. They were a little taken aback because we were doing things a little bit differently.
“Her willingness to step into a role that’s not hers says a lot about her.”
Basart deflects credit to her teammates.
“We did a good job of running through our offense,” she said. “We were swinging the ball quick, letting it get to the second side and looking at all our options.
“We have struggled to get the ball to the second side this year. We did a good job with that. Our defense also was picture perfect.”
Playing team-oriented basketball has been important for Central. The Indians graduated four players from their main rotation and had another starter move out of state.
“We knew we lost a lot from last year, and there were people counting us out,” Basart said. “We wanted to show teams we’re here to compete. Competing every day is a big thing for us. That’s what we’ve done this season.
“We’ve shown other schools we’re not going to be walked on. We’re going to compete.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
-- Graedyn Buell, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The senior guard scored 24 points to help the Thunderbirds to a 58-55 victory Friday at Kelly Walsh.
-- Luke Constantino and Jared Price, boys swimming, Cheyenne South: Constantino, a junior, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles at the Capital City Championships. He finished the 50 in 23.20 seconds, and the 100 in 51.84.
Price, a senior, won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 51.08 seconds) and 500 free (5:04.38).
-- Emma Jacobsen and Ashley Marshall, girls basketball, East: Jacobsen, a senior, scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and five steals during the Lady Thunderbirds’ 69-44 victory Friday at Kelly Walsh.
Marshall, also a senior, scored 14 points and corralled six rebounds during that win.
-- Will Monger, boys indoor track, Central: The senior won the 55- and 200-meter dashes at the state qualifying meet in Gillette. He posted a personal-best time of 6.65 seconds in the 55, and finished the 200 in 23.77.
-- Sydney Morrell, girls indoor track, Central: The sophomore won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the state qualifying meet in Gillette. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 29.41 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:23.57.
-- Taliah Morris, girls indoor track, East: The freshman won the 55-meter dash and triple jump at the state qualifying meet in Gillette. She also placed second in long jump with a leap of 17-10¾. She finished the 55 in 7.32 seconds, and posted a mark of 36-0¾ in triple jump.
-- Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior guard scored 19 points during the Lady Hornets’ 56-32 loss Saturday in Upton.
-- Brady Storebo, boys basketball, Central: The senior forward averaged 16.5 points to help the Indians go 1-1 on the week.
-- Ty Sweeter and Reed Thompson, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Sweeter, a junior, scored 15 points during the Hornets’ 69-51 loss Saturday in Upton.
Thompson, also a junior, scored 14 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.