CHEYENNE – A pair of early goals set the tone for the Cheyenne Central boys soccer team Wednesday evening.
The No. 5-ranked Indians carried two scores in the first 13 minutes of action to a 4-0 victory over Cheyenne East at Riske Field.
“We wanted to make sure we were a step ahead of ourselves the first five (minutes), but expand that to 15 minutes and if you choose to go in before the game with that attitude, then I think that’s real critical in creating an effectiveness with how you have to play against this team,” Central coach Tim Dennison said. “It was pretty much on script and that hasn’t happened this year, but it really is promising to have it happen (Wednesday).”
Following a few shots from Central in the opening minutes, senior Marvin Reza gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute with a strike from a few yards outside the top of the 18-yard box.
Six minutes later, Brady Barrett dribbled through a few defenders and hit Caden Smith slashing on the left side of the penalty area, who connected in the back right side of the net to build on Central’s early lead.
“We knew we had to win and get the trophy back, we talked about it before the game,” Reza said. “It was in our mentality to come out strong and score early and try to get them out of the game.”
In the 23rd, East senior Isaac Rich had an opportunity to cut into the T-Birds’ deficit when he almost squeezed one past Central goalie Mathew English with a header, but couldn’t get it to go. The offenses went stagnant after that and the Indians carried a 2-0 lead into the break.
East (1-8, overall, 1-7 Class 4A East Conference) started the second half with some assertiveness and gave itself multiple opportunities at the front of the net early in the half, but the Central defense held stout.
After a free kick that was passed around a couple times, Central freshman Koen Ziemann planted from near 30 yards out and nailed a shot that found the top right corner of the frame.
The Indians (5-3, 5-3) added another goal in the 59th when Barrett lofted one to Sam Shumway, who found himself on a breakaway, and converted with his off foot on a one-on-one opportunity with East goalie Logan Opsal.
With nine shots on goal, Central made the most of its opportunities, which was one of the main factors in the contest.
“That’s what teams that play with passion do – when they have their opportunities they’re going to make the most of them,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “Their four goals are them taking advantage of their opportunities and figuring out a way with creativity, and a passion level and an attitude level, that they’re going to put the ball in the back of the net and quite honestly, we did not do that, at all.”
Although the Central back line and English forced a shutout, there’s still a lot to work on on the defensive side of things, Dennison said.
“(Friday) was pretty balanced game from our offense really kick starting and our defense maybe taking a load off of them,” Dennison said. “But, we still just have to continue to improve our defense.”
CENTRAL 4, EAST 0
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: Central, Reza (unassisted), 7. Central, C. Smith (Barrett), 13. Central, Ziemann (unassisted), 53. Central, Shumway (Barrett), 59.
Shots: CE 10, CC 13. Shots on goal: CE 8, CC 9. Saves: CE 5 (Opsal and Wheeler), CC 8 (English and Cook).
Corner kicks: CE 2, CC 2. Offsides: CE 0, CC 1. Fouls: CC 14, CE 11.