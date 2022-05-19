CHEYENNE — Kelly Walsh’s only goal against Cheyenne Central in their Class 4A state tournament opener came in the early stages of the first half, but that was all the Trojans would need Thursday morning at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Central senior midfielder Tristan Patterson deflected a shot on an open net to set up a corner kick in the 14th minute, but a foul inside the box resulted in a penalty kick just moments later. The Trojans capitalized, with senior midfielder Hayden Hollinger providing the deciding score in a 1-0 victory.
Senior goalkeeper Jackson Cook appeared to help the Indians escape the scare, diving to his left with outstretched arms to block the attempt. However, a referee ruled that Cook had moved off the goal line while going for the save, giving Hollinger another chance. He went back to the bottom right corner of the net, while Cook guessed the other way, putting his team on top for good.
“It was a great save in the beginning,” Hollinger said. “I do believe he did step off his line. It’s unfortunate, because it was a great save, but then I came in and put it bottom right again.”
Added Central coach Tim Denisson: “He normally will have enough space, so when he does step, it always gets part of the line. They said he just came off the line, so it slid forward off his heel. That's talking about inches on a game that's played on 100 meters by 70 meters, so maybe you call that.
“We didn't get lucky in that spot, but I don't want the game to come down to luck. Luck is something you work hard for and manufacture yourself, and I thought we had a lot of bouts and a lot of opportunities to spank a good, clean serve and find the net.”
After a relatively quiet start to the game, the scoring opportunities began to pick up around the 10th minute.
Both teams took their first shots from inside the box within a span of a minute, although neither was able to gain enough control for a quality attempt on net. The rest of the half was spent primarily on Central’s side of the field, with Kelly Walsh supplying notable pressure. The Trojans attempted penalty kicks in the 14th, 15th, 18th and 28th minutes, with four of their five shots on goal coming in the opening half.
The Indians’ chances improved as the game went on, with sophomore midfielder Logan Custis recording their first shot on goal in the 35th minute on a rocket from 30 yards out, which senior goalkeeper Caden Allaire was able to corral. Central also had a free kick in the final minute of the half, but the send into the box sailed over the net.
Despite the final outcome, Hollinger came away pleased with his team’s performance. They outgained Kelly Walsh 5-2 in shots and 2-1 in shots on goal after halftime, and appeared to seize some momentum down the stretch.
Sophomore midfielder Sam Smith got a shot on goal in the 54th minute, with senior midfielder Caden Smith providing another with just under four minutes remaining. The veteran broke away and found space down the right side of the field, but a sliding save by Allaire prevented Central's final attempt on net from being a success.
The Indians will now head to the consolation bracket, with their next test coming Friday at 9 a.m. against Star Valley at Central High.
“I think the collective spirit, the family spirit to hang together, find another link and keep the ball going through that end of the field,” Denisson said of what impressed him most Thursday. “It was tough to get numbers, so I had to jeopardize our defense and jeopardize our wing play, and go to a different formation just to utilize two guys on top.
“There were some very good points in time that this game could be much different on the scoreboard. I'm proud of the way all our seniors and all our young players played forward and played within themselves.”
Kelly Walsh coach Bryan Chadderdon, meanwhile, knows his team will need to step up its level of play if it is going to contend for a championship. The Trojans will face Sheridan Friday in a semifinal matchup scheduled for 2 p.m. at Central High.
“We definitely played nervy the first 15, 20 minutes,” Chadderdon said. “When I say nervy, meaning like there just wasn’t a lot of communication, and then it seemed like it picked up a little bit as we got some good chances. Then our communication would die down and we would get frustrated. It was kind of a frustrating match.
“I know it was frustrating for the kids, because they wanted to play better than they did. I mean, we didn’t play terrible, and I thought Cheyenne played well. They played hard, but our kids were not their characteristic selves today. They could feel it, and we could feel it. There was lots of frustration, but in the state tournament, you’ve just got to win that first one, get it under your belt. We’ll be ready tomorrow.”
KELLY WALSH 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Kelly Walsh, Hollinger (PK), 15.
Shots: Kelly Walsh 8, Central 11. Shots on goal: Kelly Walsh 5, Central 3. Saves: Kelly Walsh 3 (Allaire), Central 4 (Cook).
Corner kicks: Kelly Walsh 5, Central 3. Offsides: Kelly Walsh 2, Central 0. Fouls: Kelly Walsh 10, Central 10. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (79), Central 0.