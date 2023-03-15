CHEYENNE — Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East put two players on the Wyoming Coaches Association’s all-state boys basketball team Tuesday.
Senior guard Garet Schlabs was voted both the state’s player of the year and defensive player of the year. Schlabs averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game to help the Thunderbirds go 24-3 and win their first state title since 2006. Schlabs’ assists average ranked second in the state.
Junior guard Drew Jackson also landed on the all-state first team. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists per night. Jackson was the eighth-leading scorer in the state, while his steals were tied for the third-best average.
The all-state nods are the second of both players’ careers.
Cheyenne Central junior Joe Sawyer earned his first all-state accolades. Sawyer averaged 16 points, six rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals during his first season as a starter to help the Indians go 16-9. Sawyer’s scoring average was tied with teammate James Brown III for sixth-best in 4A.
Brown was voted to the all-state second team. He also ranked eighth in 4A in rebounding at 6.8 per night.
East senior forward Kysar Jolley also was named second team all-state. Jolley averaged 9.8 rebounds (third-best in 4A) and 9.1 points per game.
Cheyenne South’s Jonathan Strong was voted to the honorable mention all-state list. Strong averaged 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per outing. His rebounding averaged ranked 10th in the state.
Schlabs, Jackson, Jolley, Sawyer, Brown and Strong were all first team All-East Conference selections. Schlabs was voted the league’s player and defensive player of the year, while T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley picked up conference coach of the year honors.
The East girls (22-4) placed third at the 4A state tournament, and had guards Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs earn the third all-state accolades of their careers.
Liljedahl, a senior, was the sixth-leading scorer in the state at 14.3 points per game. She also ranked sixth in assists average (3.3 apg).
Schlabs, a junior, was fifth in 4A in scoring (14.7 ppg) and third in both assists (3.5 apg) and steals (3.8 apg). She picked up East Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year honors.
East also had senior forward Elysiana Fonseca earn second team all-state honors. She averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Central sophomore Karson Tempel picked up a second team all-state honor. Her 7.7 rebounds per game ranked as the third-best average in the state. Tempel also averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Lady Indians go 13-10.
All of those players were first team all-state picks.
Cody junior Molly Hays was voted both state player of the year and defensive player of the year. She picked up state player of the years from Gatorade prior to helping the Fillies win the state tournament.
PREP BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne East: Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs; Campbell County: Raimi Hladky, Millie Riss; Cody: Molly Hays, Ally Boysen, Kennedi Niemann; Green River: Jayla Braden; Laramie: Addison Forry; Natrona County: Megan Hagar; Sheridan: Alli Ligocki; Star Valley: Cameron Erickson; Thunder Basin: Laney McCarty, Joelie Spelts.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Karson Tempel; Cheyenne East: Elysiana Fonseca; Campbell County: Cami Curtis; Cody: Victory Buck, Reece Niemann; Evanston: Kendall Fessler Green River: Ella Stanton Laramie: Kylin Shipman; Natrona County: Lexie Ransom; Riverton: Paizley Jackson; Rock Springs: Emma Asay; Sheridan: Sam Spielman; Star Valley: Kenlee Engelhardt.
Honorable mention
Evanston: Emily Sawyer; Rock Springs: Ella Brewster.
Player of the year: Hays, Cody.
Defensive player of the year: Hays, Cody.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Joe Sawyer; Cheyenne East: Drew Jackson, Garet Schlabs; Campbell County: Mason Drube; Cody: Luke Talich; Jackson: Andrew Hanna; Laramie: Neil Summers; Riverton: Parker Paxton, Darrick DeVries; Rock Springs: David DeBoer; Sheridan: Cael Hamrick; Star Valley: Jacob Hodges, Taft McClure; Thunder Basin: Bodie Williams, Kayden LaFramboise.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: James Brown III; Cheyenne East: Kysar Jolley; Cody: Kamden Niemann; Evanston: Bryton Smith; Green River: Theran Archibald; Natrona County: Isaac Patik, Colton Rogers; Rock Springs: Dalton Thomas; Star Valley: Croix Jenkins.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne South: Jonathan Strong; Jackson: Seb Brunner; Kelly Walsh: Isaak Mamot; Sheridan: Garrett Spielman.
Player of the year: Schlabs, East.
Defensive player of the year: Schlabs, East.
ALL-EAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Karson Tempel; Cheyenne East: Elysiana Fonseca, Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs; Campbell County: Raimi Hladky, Millie Riss, Cami Curtis; Laramie: Addison Forry, Kylin Shipman; Natrona County: Megan Hagar, Lexie Ransom; Sheridan: Allie Ligocki, Sam Spielman; Thunder Basin: Joelie Spelts, Laney McCarty.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Izzy Kelly, Madisyn Baillie, Mia Gerig, Morgan Kirkbride; Cheyenne South: Jordynn Brennan; Campbell County: Madison Robertson; Laramie: Ruby Dorrell; Natrona County: Brynn Sybrant; Sheridan: Adeline Burgess; Thunder Basin: Peiytyn Williams.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne East: Izzy DeLong, Jade Brown; Cheyenne South: Bailey Williams, Amya Smith; Campbell County: Sydnee Streitz; Laramie: Bella Yates, Morgan Moore; Natrona County: Emily Manville, Elise Swan; Sheridan: Gill Mitzel, Brooke Larsen; Thunder Basin: Attie Westbrook, Kinley Solem.
Player of the year: Schlabs, East.
Defensive player of the year: Schlabs, East.
Coach of the year: LeeAnn Cox, Thunder Basin.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: James Brown III, Joe Sawyer; Cheyenne East: Drew Jackson, Kysar Jolley, Garet Schlabs; Cheyenne South: Jonathan Strong; Campbell County: Mason Drube; Laramie: Neil Summers; Natrona County: Isaac Patik, Colton Rogers; Sheridan: Cael Hamrick, Garrett Spielman; Thunder Basin: Bodie Williams, Kayden LaFramboise.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Sammy Shumway, Jackson Whitworth; Cheyenne East: Nathan Mirich; Cheyenne South: Robert Pountney; Campbell County: Jeff Pelton, Lane Hladky, Nash Lutgen; Laramie: Karson Busch, Levi Brown; Thunder Basin: Caleb Howell.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne Central: Zack Wiltanger; Cheyenne East: Cam Hayes; Cheyenne South: Gabe Hernandez, Caden Hart, Noah Haggberg; Natrona County: Jael Reyes; Sheridan: Mark Gilbert, Cash McMeans, Jake Woodrow; Thunder Basin: Josh Klaassen, Colton Vetter.
Player of the year: Schlabs, East.
Defensive player of the year: Schlabs, East.
Coach of the year: Rusty Horsley, East.