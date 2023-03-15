CHEYENNE — Class 4A state champion Cheyenne East put two players on the Wyoming Coaches Association’s all-state boys basketball team Tuesday.

Senior guard Garet Schlabs was voted both the state’s player of the year and defensive player of the year. Schlabs averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game to help the Thunderbirds go 24-3 and win their first state title since 2006. Schlabs’ assists average ranked second in the state.


