CHEYENNE – Genuinely dangerous scoring chances were at a premium when Cheyenne East visited Cheyenne Central on Thursday night. The result was a 0-0 draw after 20 minutes of overtime at Riske Field. “We’re trying to get our second runner through on our midfield, and it took us a while to start finding it,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “One of the things we’ve been talking about is that it doesn’t have to be a perfect shot. I think we spent a lot of time looking for the perfect shot instead of just putting the ball on frame. “We had some chances and generated some opportunities I think go in with a few more weeks of practice.” East outshot the Indians 14-6 overall. The Lady Thunderbirds were able to put 12 of those shots on goal to just four shots on frame for Central. “We had forwards checking in, a lot of runs from our midfielders, and our wings were playing really wide,” East sophomore Jordan Griess said. “All of that, and having the back defenders coming up and filling for our midfielders created a lot of runs. “Our through-balls and passes onto the runners need to be a little harder, and we need a little bit better first touch.” East had two chances at point-blank range in the 79th minute. Central goalkeeper Gracie Osterland stopped the first and then snuffed out the rebound to keep the match scoreless and send it into overtime. “We put a lot of value on pressure coverage and being there,” Central junior defender Mia Gerig said. “Mistakes are going to happen, and people are going to get beaten. It’s nice to have teammates back there you can rely on. A lot of good things will come out of that. “The saves and recoveries we had (Thursday) come out of playing like that.” Two of the Indians’ best scoring chances came during overtime. The first was on a direct kick in the 82nd minute. The second came in the 86th, when junior Nolee Parker got behind the defense and one-on-one with East senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw. Kershaw charged off her line to the top right corner of the penalty area and made a stop before Parker could get a shot off. The ball squirted away amid the players’ collision, and Kershaw scrambled to her feet and kicked it out of bounds. “We made improvement (Thursday). You could see we’re getting better and starting to implement the things we’re working on,” first-year Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “It’s coming together. Tactically, we did what we needed to do. “East made it difficult for us. I’m very proud of our team. They’re buying in, and that’s awesome.” CENTRAL 0, EAST 0, OT Shots: CE 14, CC 6. Shots on goal: CE 12, CC 4. Saves: CE 4 (Kershaw); CC 12 (Osterland). Corner kicks: CE 1, CC 5. Offsides: CE 0, CC 3. Fouls: CE 5, CC 5.
