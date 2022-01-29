CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East added to its lead over Cheyenne Central little by little during the first half Friday night at Storey Gym.
The Lady Thunderbirds held a double-digit lead before they exploded for a 12-0 run that put the game out of reach and led to a 53-23 victory.
“We had to get back to our basics and understand what makes us us,” East coach Eric Westling said. “We have to play balanced basketball, find the open girl and not force anything. We’ve got a lot of kids who work hard to be good at what they do, and sometimes it can be hard (not to force anything).
“We came back to reality and remembered why we’re where we are.”
East (15-0 overall, 3-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) started slow offensively, but was always in control of the contest. The T-Birds led 7-0 before junior Madisyn Baillie got the Indians (3-11, 1-2) on the scoreboard with a layup off a drive with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The T-Birds stretched their advantage to 15 points on three separate occasions across the second and third quarters before their 12-point surge.
“We talked at halftime about moving the ball and taking smarter and better shots,” said East senior forward Jordan Jones, who scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. “That’s what we did. We went out there and applied it into the game, and it worked because we made that run there at the end of the third.”
East held Central to eight points or fewer across all four quarters.
“That’s a really good basketball team, and they deserve all the credit,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “That 16-3 third quarter was a killer. I thought we played all right in the first half. We were getting the shots we wanted, but we couldn’t get them to go.
“We had a four-point first quarter, and East deserves a lot of credit for that. They’re a phenomenal basketball team. In the third quarter, we didn’t quite get out of the locker room like we wanted.”
The T-Birds finished with 15 steals. Westling couldn’t have been happier with his squad’s effort defensively.
“Defense kept us in it,” he said. “We have to be the team that can hold teams down. Other teams will come out with their plans for us, so we have to make sure we come out and hold their scoring totals down until we can figure things out.”
East sophomore guard Bradie Schlabs led all scorers with 13 points to go with four steals, while junior guard Boden Liljedahl added 11 points and four boards.
Senior Roree Cowley paced Central with 10 points.
EAST 53, CENTRAL 23
Cheyenne Central…… 4 8 3 8 – 23
Cheyenne East…… 10 13 16 14 – 53
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0, Baillie 4, Gerig 7, M. Kirkbride 0, Cowley 10, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 1, Wade 1, Kar. Tempel 0, Kelly 0, Allen 0.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 12, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 5, Schlabs 13, Oswald 0, Jardine 6, DeLong 2, Mauthe 0, Cassat 0, Fonseca 2, Liljedahl 11, Gr. Goff 0, Walsh 2.