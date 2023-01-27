CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central girls squared off at Storey Gym on Thursday night, with bragging rights and quadrant seeding on the line.
The Thunderbirds dominated the final 17½ minutes of the game, routing their rival in a 63-45 win.
“This one is up there with all the rest (of the games against Central),” East senior Boden Liljedahl said. “A win against Central is always a very good victory.
“We always like to take it to them and show them who we are. They always think they are going to get us, but we show them they can’t.”
Both teams started the game strong and fed off the large crowd.
Central took advantage of that early energy and jumped out to a 10-7 lead after some back-and-forth between the two rivals.
“I was pleased with our start,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “It was a big game for (our players), and they came out hot and did some good stuff.”
After Central took that three-point lead, East came alive. Senior forward Elysiana Fonseca converted on a three-point play that sparked an 11-0 run to close out the first quarter.
The T-Birds picked up right where they left off at the end of the first quarter, continuing to put a clamp down on the Central offense. Fonseca and Jade Brown used their height to take advantage of the smaller defenders.
“It (all starts with) them getting in the gym and repping the right way,” East coach Eric Westling said. “I think that is so valuable … and that is what you saw tonight. They come away with what you saw tonight, which is a lot of rebounds and loose balls.”
Central managed to keep the game close through most of the second quarter, despite not having senior Madisyn Baillie on the court. But with under two minutes to go in the quarter, East began to take over the game. It scored the final five points of the quarter to take a 34-23 lead into halftime.
Part of the reason the Lady Thunderbirds were able to finally take over the game was a simple change, Liljedahl said. The team began to play more physical, played tighter defense and was getting easier buckets at the rim.
“(Our team) was a little bit nervous at first,” Liljedahl said. “We started getting more physical with them and playing defense. We got on our roll and just kept going from there.”
East continued to control most of the third quarter. Central’s Karson Tempel was the lone bright spot for the Indians in the quarter, scoring seven of the team’s nine points. However, her efforts were not enough to stem the tide that was East’s offensive firepower.
Late in the third, Bradie Schlabs began to heat up. After being held off the scoresheet, Schlabs scored five straight points to help East maintain its double-digit lead. By the end of the third, East held a 48-32 lead — its largest lead of the game to that point.
The T-Birds left no doubt when the fourth quarter began. East opened the quarter by scoring 13 straight points to take a commanding 61-32 lead over Central.
The Indians would go on to outscore the T-Birds 13-2 over the final five minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough in the end.
Liljedahl led the way for the T-Birds on offense, scoring 19 points on the night. She was aided by a nine-point performance from Izzy DeLong, who shot lights out from beyond the arc.
East’s defense, which has been its strong suit all year long, showed out in force on Thursday night. Not only did it completely shut down Central’s potent offense for long stretches, it took Central’s best player out of the game.
Early in the second quarter, Baille picked up her third foul of the game and was forced to sit for the remainder of the half. However, when she was in, the combination of Schlabs, Liljedahl and the rest of the team took the senior completely out of the game. She finished with just six points on the night and only two in the second half.
Since the calendar changed to 2023, East has had its fair share of struggles. The reigning Class 4A champs had been mired in slow starts and poor shooting stretches that cost the T-Birds their 48-game win streak.
Thursday’s game was a return to form for the team. East played by far its best and most complete game of the calendar year.
“I think we put a lot of things together tonight,” Westling said. “We came together against a really good team. So, I am really proud of our effort tonight.”
CHEYENNE EAST 63, CHEYENNE CENTRAL 46
Chey. East……. 18 16 14 15 — 63
Scottsbluff…… 10 13 9 13 — 46
Cheyenne East: DeLong 9, Schlabs 9, Cassat 2, E. Fonseca 8, Liljedahl 19, Brown 4, Haws 8, Hall 4, Sutherland 0, Booth 0, Q. Fonseca 0.
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 6, Gerig 7, Kirkbride 4, Kelly 9, Tempel 14, Gonzalez 0, Newton 2, Wade 3.