CHEYENNE – Southern Mississippi senior outside hitter Duquesne Moratzka was named to the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic team Monday.
The 2018 Cheyenne East graduate has a 4.0 grade-point average in speech pathology and audiology.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized in this way,” Moratzka said in a news release. “Both my parents are teachers, my brother is a teacher, so, obviously, academics has been ingrained in us since we were very young. I put in a lot of hard work in the classroom as a student-athlete, so getting that recognition is always nice.”
Moratzka, 21, had 176 kills, 39 blocks and 10 service aces, despite missing the final nine games of this season because of an injury. Her 176 kills are fourth-most on the Golden Eagles’ volleyball roster this fall.
Moratzka was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a junior. She spent the first two seasons of her career at Idaho State.
Mattimoe earns honorable mention All-GPAC
CHEYENNE – Concordia University junior defender Decker Mattimoe was named honorable mention All-Great Plains Athletic Conference on Monday.
The 2018 Cheyenne Central graduate started all 18 of the Bulldogs’ matches this fall. He started 47 of 52 matches he played in over the past four seasons.
Mattimoe was a two-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics scholar-athlete.