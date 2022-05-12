CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East never faltered when Cheyenne Central threatened to take the lead.
In Wednesday afternoon’s crosstown matchup, the Lady Thunderbirds responded each time the Lady Indians pushed some runs across the plate – including the the top of the third frame when Central took a 2-1 lead. East answered with a three-run inning to pull back in front. It never surrendered the lead again, holding on for a 7-6 victory during the conference portion of the doubleheader.
The third-ranked Indians tied the game twice – once in the fourth and once in the sixth inning.
“We were talking to the girls and telling them let’s finish the year,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “Prior to last week, they weren’t attacking the ball and then we went to Wheatland last week, and they were just attacking the ball. That was our motto this week – attack, attack attack. … They wanted to go out there and get a win.”
East’s eventual game-winning run came in the top of the seventh when Trista Stehwien roped a triple to right-center field and scored on a passed ball two batters later. It was one of five errors the Indians had, which East didn’t fail to take advantage of.
In the bottom of the fifth, Gracie Oswald doubled to center field and scored on an error during the play to put East ahead 6-4.
“There was the inside-the-park home run that came on an error – that was a turn around right there, and then a passed ball or wild pitch, whatever it was called, those were huge,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “We didn’t hit as well as we usually do, and they kept us off-balance with some high pitches. They came to play, and it showed.”
Central (15-7 overall, 8-4 East Conference) knotted the score in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of solo home runs. The first one was a leadoff shot to left field off of Cameron Moyte’s bat. The second was to straightaway center field courtesy of Taylor Gebhart. Both came with the batters behind on a 1-2 count.
“That’s great to see because that means they’re still in control in the box and they’re not giving up with two strikes,” Barker said. “And for them to keep chopping away and come away with two home runs there was huge.”
Central’s second-inning lead came on a Kaitlyn Ackerman two-run single that scored Izzy Kelly and Gebhart. The two were walked and combined to see 16 pitches – including a 10-pitch at-bat from Gebhart.
The T-Birds (11-10, 5-6) countered to take the lead when three different players notched one RBI each – Ella Neider, Aleah Brooks, and Oswald – to give East a 4-2 advantage.
“We were a lot more relaxed and more confident in ourselves,” Neider said. “In some other games, we’ve really second-guessed ourselves, but (Wednesday), we came in with confidence and were ready to hit those strikes that came at us.
“We really had nothing to lose, so we gave it our all.”
Neider was 1 for 3 with two RBI and a double and Emily Schlagel drove home a run. Jaylyn Christensen and Lillian Vallejo combined to allow six hits and four earned runs.
Brogan Allen was 1 for 3 with an RBI and was intentionally walked in the top of the sixth and Moyte was 2 for 4 for Central. Allen pitched two innings of relief, giving up zero runs on two hits.
“We came up with some timely hits … we made some mistakes, but nobody got down. We just kept working and working, and the team kept picking each other up,” Galicia said. “We most definitely grew today.”
With a win over Laramie today, East and Laramie would finish the conference standings tied for fourth place. However, with Laramie owning the tiebreaker over East, it has secured the fourth spot from the East Conference in next week’s state tournament. Laramie will join Central, Campbell County and Thunder Basin. East’s season is over after today’s games.
GAME TWO Central 20 East 2
In the backend of Wednesday’s doubleheader, Central strung together 18 hits and had a 12-run second inning to pick up a 20-2 victory.
Ackerman was 3 for 4 with four RBI and two doubles and Kelly was 2 for 2 with two RBI and an inside-the-park home run. Lauren Lucas was 1 for 2 with three RBI and a triple.
Katie Hinz went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three for Central.
Brooks had the lone RBI for East.