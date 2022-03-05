CHEYENNE – Matched with its defensive effort, Cheyenne East’s patience on offense allowed it to clinch a state tournament berth Friday evening.
Usually a run-and-gun team, the T-Birds slowed the game down and found quality looks – especially early – and held Cheyenne Central to 45 points and just 16 first-half points during a 58-45 win in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
“Defensively, we did a really good job of staying in front, not leaving our feet and rebounding afterwards,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We finally got back to T-Bird basketball – being aggressive on offense, being aggressive defensively and being aggressive rebounding.”
Third-seeded East opened the game with a 10-0 run through the first 4 minutes, 2 seconds, including five points from Colter McAnelly. It wasn’t until Isaiah Rigg knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing that Central saw its first bucket.
That patience allowed East to find options both inside and around the perimeter to spark the early lead.
“These last couple games we were just forcing things, not getting good possessions and not knowing how important each possession is, especially in the postseason,” East junior Garet Schlabs said. “That was a big thing in the scouting report, was get good possessions, and when we do, things like that will happen.”
With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Nathanial Talich got his first points of the game, which started a 6-0 Central run to close out the period. However, the Indians’ scoring woes continued into the second.
After trading baskets to open the period, Central didn’t score until the 3-minute mark in the second quarter when James Brown III hit a 15-footer. Brown netted three more points to help the Indians cut its deficit to 21-16 entering halftime.
East wasn’t allowing any penetration, and would swarm any pass that made its way inside. It forced the Indians to make outside shots and free throws, but Central went just 1 for 6 from the stripe in the first half.
“They’re a really tough team to play from behind on because their guards are really good, and they’re really quick, and they handle (the lead) well,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “When you have guards like that and you have to get yourself extended like we did (Friday), it allows them to pick you apart.”
Like the first half, East started the second half with another run, this time a 6-0 surge that pushed its lead to 27-16 before a pair of Nathanial Talich free throws. An offensive putback from Chase Talich narrowed the Indians’ deficit to 31-27, the closest it was since it was 4-0 in the first. But the T-Birds didn’t flinch and held a 35-28 lead going into the fourth courtesy of a bucket at the horn from East forward Kysar Jolley.
East’s defense remained stout in the fourth period while it went 18 for 26 from the free-throw line in the quarter to close out the game.
Schlabs finished with a game-high 17 points and Jolley added 11. Nathanial Talich paced the Indians with 16 points.
With the win, the T-Birds play Thunder Basin at 4:30 p.m. today at Storey Gym for the 4A East Conference title. Third-seeded Central plays Sheridan at 10:30 a.m. in a state-qualifying game at South High.
“(Today) it's the same story as (Friday night) – just execute our game plan,” Schlabs said. “Play defense, and turn defense into offense, and I think we’ll be fine.”
EAST 58, CENTRAL 45
Cheyenne East….…… 12 9 14 23 – 58
Cheyenne Central…… 9 7 12 17 – 45
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 9, G. Schlabs 17, Jackson 6, Hardy 6, Jolley 11, Na. Mirich 7, Colgan 2.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 9, A. Gerdes 3, N. Talich 16, Brown 5, C. Talich 5, Wiltanger 4, Shumway 3.