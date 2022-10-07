CHEYENNE – Thanks to some clutch plays, Cheyenne East managed to pick up a 25-22, 25-18, and 25-22 sweep of Cheyenne Central on Thursday night.
“We just battled point by point,” Lady Thunderbirds coach Nicole Quigley said. “They did a good job of sticking with it and playing together. It was good to see.”
Despite East picking up the 3-0 sweep, the games were far closer than the final outcome indicates. Each game went down to the wire and if not for some clutch plays from the East players, the match could have had a much different outcome.
Both teams went back and forth in the opening set, with neither truly able to gain the upper hand. They went into the final part of the set locked in a 19-19 tie. East pulled away late on the back of two kills from Taliah Morris to close out the set 25-22.
The teams played another tightly-contested set in the second frame. East managed to pull away midway through the frame and jumped out to a 18-13 lead. After Central cut the lead to two, East picked up seven of the next nine points to take set two 25-18.
Central jumped out to a 9-6 lead early in the third set. The T-Birds quickly came back to tie the score. The teams went back and forth once again through the remainder of the set, with neither team able to gain a stranglehold on the other.
Central lost the lead late in the set, but managed to stay around until the end. Morris put the final nail in the coffin when the lead was cut to two, picking up the final two kills of the set to seal the 25-22 victory for the T-Birds.
With the absence of senior Elysiana Fonseca, questions started to rise on how the T-Birds would be able to replace her in the lineup. The team did more than answer those questions Thursday night.
Morris, Nadia Farris, and Janie Merritt combined for 36 of the teams 39 kills to help lead the way for East late in games.
“Its the mentality of, ‘I’m putting this ball down’,” Morris said. “Its just that confidence that I am going to put the ball down on the next play.”
Part of the reason Central was able to hang around was due to its defense and mistakes from East. East picked up 25 attacking errors and five serving violations in the game. A majority of those attacking errors came in the final set and prohibited them from gaining momentum.
Central also did a good job defending kill attempts. The team picked up seven blocks and got their hands on 21 more opportunities.
“We have been working on putting big blockers up in practice,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “I think the difference between keeping the ball out in front of you and keeping it behind you is that when you can see the block, it is a lot easier to not hit into it.”
The Indians also had some new faces in the line up once again. With senior Madisyn Baillie and junior Brooklynn Sullivan unavailable, newcomers had to step up and fill those roles.
One such player was sophomore Isabelle Kelly, who recorded five kills, six digs, and a block in the contest. Kelly, who Bratton-Vega noted was nervous before taking the court in the varsity game, really settled in and played a phenomenal game in a big spot.
“She went after it,” Bratton-Vega said. “I think once you get into that zone, you forget what court you are on and just play volleyball.”
For East, the win marks its second win this season and ninth straight over their rival. The T-Birds have seized bragging rights in the rivalry.
“(Winning tonight is) just that feeling of, ‘We beat them again,’” Morris said. “There’s that rivalry, and there is that smack talking and it just feels good to beat them.
“We don’t like to lose to Central.”