Joslyn Siedenburg and LaeAnna Riley

Cheyenne Central’s Joslyn Siedenburg, left, and Cheyenne East senior LaeAnna Riley face off at the net during East’s 3-0 victory Thursday night at the Central Fieldhouse. Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Thanks to some clutch plays, Cheyenne East managed to pick up a 25-22, 25-18, and 25-22 sweep of Cheyenne Central on Thursday night.

“We just battled point by point,” Lady Thunderbirds coach Nicole Quigley said. “They did a good job of sticking with it and playing together. It was good to see.”

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus