CHEYENNE – Jason Zahm sprung from the mat like had been shocked by electricity almost as soon as the referee’s hand slapped the mat Thursday night.
The junior 170-pounder had just pinned Cheyenne Central’s Draven Young to give Cheyenne East its first lead of the night. Zahm’s win put the Thunderbirds up for good during a 36-30 win, and the pin came in somewhat unconventional fashion.
He got stopped going for a takedown with a 6-2 lead, then freed himself enough to trap Young’s head and shoulders under his torso for the pin.
“I was very excited about that win. It was incredible,” Zahm said. “I shot in one his legs, and his arms were over me. I ditched the legs and locked both of his arms up, sat out and pinned him.
“My dad taught me that move. I’m glad I recognized that option when it happened.”
Zahm grabbed a 2-0 lead with a takedown a mere 41 seconds into his bout. He added another takedown with three seconds remaining in the first period for a 4-1 lead. Zahm turned Young to his back midway through the second period for a three-point near fall.
“I haven’t seen that move he used since Shawn Smith wrestled for us,” East coach Thad Trujillo said. “He used that quite a bit. It’s an actual move called the chest crusher.
“It was good to see (Zahm) take some chances on his feet and open up a lot more.”
Zahm’s win was East’s fourth in a five-bout stretch after it fell behind Central 12-0. Wyatt Sellnow righted the ship with a 6-3 win at 138 pounds. Liam Fox (145) and Daven Hames (160) sandwiched pins around a pin by Central’s Michael Rodriguez (152) to cut the Indians’ lead to 18-15. Zahm’s pin put East up 21-18.
Junior Colby Olson (182) followed with a pin, and senior Trevor Eldridge (195) held on for a 6-3 victory.
Two of East’s most important results were actually losses.
Central junior Davin Mattimoe (220) scored a takedown with eight seconds remaining in his 4-2 victory over East sophomore Lance Davis. Indians senior Keagan Bartlett (285) got an escape early in the second period of his 3-2 win over Charlie Green, and pulled ahead 3-0 with a takedown midway through the third. Green cut into the lead with an escape and got another point late when Bartlett was called for stalling.
Bartlett and Mattimoe have wrestled the majority of this season at 220 and 285, respectively. They were announced in those weight classes during Thursday night’s face-off, but swapped spots right before the 220-pound match with the hope one – or both – could tally a pin against their new foes.
“We thought they might flip Davin and Keagan, and those results were huge for us,” Trujillo said. “(Davis) is pretty young experience-wise, and he saved us some points. (Green) also battled and possibly saved us three more points.”
Mattimoe and Bartlett’s victories weren’t the only close bouts Central won Thursday. Andrew Gonzales (126) got a takedown late in overtime for a 6-4 victory over Ben Whitright. Gonzales tweaked his left knee during the first period, and was noticeably limping for the remainder of the match.
“I had to keep wrestling, get into good positions and focus on finishing my shots,” Gonzales said.
Ryan Gonzalez (132) and Isael Beal (113) also picked up pins for Central. Wyatt Weiss (120) opened the dual with a 5-0 decision.
While Central coach Kyle Brightman was disappointed his team came up just short on the scoreboard, he was happy with how his team wrestled overall.
“We gave up pins in a couple weights we didn’t think we’d give up pins in, but we still had a chance in this dual,” Brightman said. “That’s why we switched things up. Keagan is giving up about 40 pounds, and Davin is still working himself back into shape.
“(Gonzales) kind of tweaked his knee and gutted through it to get the win. We wrestled hard and gave ourselves a chance.”
Central’s girls picked up a 15-6 victory over East to start the night.
Central’s Kaiana Garlough (120) trailed by three points midway through the third period of her 120-pound bout with Emmaray Van Dell, but forced overtime by nabbing a takedown with four seconds remaining in regulation. She scored a quick takedown in overtime for a 14-12 win.
Trista Kant (130) and Meadow King (155) won by pin for the Lady Indians. East’s win came from a pin by senior Elizabeth Grube at 135 pounds.
EAST 36, CENTRAL 30
120 pounds: Weiss, Central, def. Williams, 5-0; 126: A. Gonzales, Central, def. Be. Whitright, 6-4 OT; 132: R. Gonzales, Central, pinned Mansur-Holaday, 1:06; 138: Sellnow, East, def. Medina, 6-3; 145: Fox, East, pinned Harpstreith, 4:57; 152: Rodriguez, Central, pinned Jonas, 5:15; 160: Hames, East, pinned Bazinet, 1:27; 170: J. Zahm, East, pinned Young, 4:37; 182: Olson, East, pinned Miller, 2:21; 195: Eldridge, East, def. Berta, 6-3; 220: Da. Mattimoe, Central, def. Davis, 4-2; 285: K. Bartlett, Central, def. Green, 3-2; 106: Sanchez, East, pinned Grimm, 1:27; 113: Beal, Central, pinned Atencio, 2:31.