CHEYENNE – Bradley Whitright has been trying to add another element to his offense.
The Cheyenne East 195-pounder capitalized on the single-leg takedown he’s been practicing during Thursday’s dual against Cheyenne Central, securing a pin over Joey Kostelecky 2 minutes, 45 seconds into their match.
“I always start a little slow and ease into it, nothing too extreme,” Whitright said. “I’ve been working on that single-leg all week just to add something to my offense and went for it there just because ‘Why not?’, and it happened to work out.”
Whitright’s win set the Thunderbirds up for a 53-15 dual win over Central in both teams’ final dual of the season.
East won the first three matches of the contest, two of them by way of pin before 106-pounder Cory Bomhoff earned a major decision to cut Central’s deficit 15-4.
Two more decisions went in the T-Birds’ favor from 113-pounder Ben Whitright and Landon Trujillo at 120 pounds, before the Indians found a little momentum.
River Mossberg scored a fall over Brice Bakatamarian in 1 minute, 44 seconds, securing one of Central’s three wins on the night at 126 pounds.
Bakatamarian came out aggressive and took a quick shot at Mossberg, but Mossberg countered and got an early takedown. He carried that advantage and ultimately captured the win after securing Bakatamarian in a cradle.
“I wasn’t really expecting (the aggressiveness) but I was prepared for it,” Mossberg said. “I’ve been working on my shots because that’s what I’ve been struggling with … I hit the cradle which I don’t normally do, but it was there and I took the opportunity.”
Cole Hilliker got the Indians’ next and final win, pinning Ted Bertogli in 5:03.
“Our goal has to been to get better every time we wrestle a team,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “We wrestled East earlier in the year and I thought that dual didn’t go so great and (Thursday) didn’t go so great, but I told the team we made an improvement and that’s what we have to focus on this time of year, is improving.”
East closed out the dual by winning the final five matches, three of which were falls from junior Cade Pugh (145), senior Cael Pugh (152) and sophomore Keagan Bartlett (182).
The T-Birds recovered from a couple of losses over the past weekend, and are looking to gain some momentum going into the regional and state tournaments. East coach Thad Trujillo knows his team can’t look too far ahead though, and has to just keep improving.
“We just have to show up (today) and have another great practice,” Trujillo said. “Just try and focus on one thing at a time and not look too far ahead at what can happen at state or regionals.
“It’s important we just focus on the next thing in front of us and that’s getting a good nights sleep, getting to school and being tough in practice (today).”
EAST 53, CENTRAL 15
195 pounds: Br. Whitright, East, pinned Kostelecky, 2:45; 220: Bower, East, def. Smith, 9-4; 285: G. Aumiller, East, pinned Koenig, 2:52; 106: Bomhoff, Central, major dec. A. Ronnau, 11-0; 113: Be. Whitright, East, def. Heilbut, 6-3; 120: Trujillo, East, def. Weiss, 7-0; 126: Mossberg, Central, pinned Bakatamarian, 1:44; 132: Hilliker, Central, pinned Bertogli, 5:03; 138: B. Mead, East, pinned Beal, 1:58; 145: Cade Pugh, East, pinned Bates, 3:48; 152: Cael Pugh, East, pinned King, 3:16; 160: Hesford, East major dec. N. Lundberg, 15-7; 170: B. Ronnau, East, major dec. Nichols, 14-2. 182: Bartlett, East, pinned Sullivan 2:53.