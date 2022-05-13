CHEYENNE – Tayler Miller immediately knew where she was going with her shot when she lined up for a penalty kick in the 22nd minute of Thursday evening’s Class 4A East Conference elimination match.
The Cheyenne East senior never second-guessed trying to put the ball in the bottom right corner of the netting – which is exactly where it went. Miller’s kick barely missed the outstretched hands of Cheyenne Central goalkeeper Gracie Osterland, who made the correct judgment.
It was the only goal scored in the match as the Lady Thunderbirds held on for a 1-0 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium to clinch a state tournament berth. Central’s season came to an end.
“On a (penalty kick), you just have to be confident and know where you’re going, which I did – I knew I was going to the right side so I just went up and took it,” she said. “I wasn’t nervous (when she went to the same side) because I put enough power behind it and I knew it was going to go in.”
The penalty kick was awarded after Central was called for a handball inside the penalty area.
“That’s just the way it goes sometimes. Our second half was definitely better than our first and we just couldn’t find that touch that we needed to go to goal and that’s the game of soccer,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “It’s heartbreaking because it is that type of game that it takes one goal and mistake, and that’s all a team needs to win a game.”
Outside of the goal, neither offense could put together much of an attack in the first half. East had five shots – three on goal – and the Indians had just two shots – none on goal – in the opening 40 minutes. The tides changed in the second half for Central, which was constantly on the attack.
“It was strictly attitude (in the second half),” Olivas said. “I told them they can’t fear anything because they had 40 minutes to justify a mistake that came in the first half. They came out and battled and gave us that opportunity, we just couldn’t find the net today.”
The Indians kept the ball on its side of the field for most of the second half and had nine total second half shots with three on goal. A Jordan Griess foul led to a free kick from Central sophomore Ekena Little in the 64th minute. The kick was on its path toward knotting the score before East goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw made a play on the ball.
East almost fell victim to its own handball in the penalty area in the 65th, but the handball occurred just on the outside edge of the box. Still, Central continued to send shots toward Kershaw and the East defense, but between the Indians sailing shots high and the T-Birds not letting anything easy get by, Central remained scoreless.
Central had four shots in a five minute span late in the second half.
“The kids just knew they had to step up and play strong defense. We talk about keeping the ball in front of us and keeping it simple. It’s tough when the ball is on your half of the field for most of the half,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had to throw in some kids in some different positions that they don’t usually play … I’m really proud of our bench and anytime you have a bench that supports you, it gives you a chance to win the game.”
East is now on a five-game winning streak entering today’s 3 p.m. matchup with top-seeded Thunder Basin. Five of East’s seven wins have come in the past two weeks.
“Some things just started clicking, we’ve been doing a lot of team building and coming together as a group, not just as soccer players but as teammates,” Valdez said. “And I think that’s made a difference for us.”
EAST 1, CENTRAL 0
Goals: East, Miller (penalty kick), 22.
Shots: CC 8, CE 4. Shots on goal: CC 3, CE 3. Saves: CC 2 (Osterland); CE 3 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CC 2, CE 0. Offsides: CC 1, CE 0. Fouls: CC 6, CE 6.