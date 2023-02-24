CHEYENNE — When Cheyenne East and Central met earlier in the season, East was narrowly able to escape with a one-point victory, thanks to a late free-throw by Garet Schlabs.
When the two teams met again Friday night, East left no doubt which was the better team. The Thunderbirds scored early and often to come away with a 63-48 rout of the Indians.
“I thought tonight was a great team win,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “I thought the entire team played well, battled, and I am really super proud of them as a coach.”
The two teams played a relatively even first quarter, with East holding a narrow 14-9 lead heading into the final minute. But with time winding down, junior guard Drew Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer to give East a 17-9 lead.
East cruised from then on, outscoring the Indians 19-13 in the second frame. Jackson and Schlabs combined for 20 points in the first half to give the T-Birds a 36-22 lead heading into the break.
The story of the first half was the 3-point game. East converted seven 3-pointers in the opening half, while Central converted none. Schlabs led the team in the first half with 12 points.
In the second half, Jackson took his turn in the spotlight for the T-Birds. The junior scored 10 of his team-leading 22 points to help East extend its lead to 21 heading into the final quarter. He also knocked down another buzzer-beating shot, this time on a half-court heave as time expired.
“Honestly, I forgot about the first one,” Jackson said. “After I hit the second one, my teammate (mentioned I had hit two to that point).”
Central scored two quick buckets to start the fourth quarter. But in the end, East's offense proved too strong to hold down in the final frame.
“East played really well, and, obviously, they shot the ball really well,” Central coach Jim Schaffer said. “That was probably the key (to their win).
“We have to be better defensively than we were.”
Central was led by 23 points from junior forward Joseph Sawyer. Sammy Shumway added 11 points. James Brown III was the final Indian to score in double digits, posting 10 on the night. Jackson was aided by 16 points from Schlabs.
EAST 63, CENTRAL 48
Chey. Central…… 9 13 11 15 – 48
Chey. East…… 17 19 18 9 — 63
Chey. Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 2, Whitworth 0, Shumway 11, Sawyer 23, Mas. DeHoff 0, Brown 10, Collier 0.