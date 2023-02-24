CHEYENNE — When Cheyenne East and Central met earlier in the season, East was narrowly able to escape with a one-point victory, thanks to a late free-throw by Garet Schlabs.

When the two teams met again Friday night, East left no doubt which was the better team. The Thunderbirds scored early and often to come away with a 63-48 rout of the Indians.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

