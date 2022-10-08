CHEYENNE – Rivals Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central battled for the 73rd time on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
After surrendering 17 straight points to Central, East managed to rebound and score on their next two possessions to take a 28-17 victory.
“Our kids responded to some adversity,” East coach Chad Goff said. “We put ourselves in a lot of bad situations. Central played hard and (we had) a great battle. That’s kind of what is to be expected in this game.”
Despite an early interception by junior quarterback Cam Hayes, the T-Birds grabbed the early lead. Hayes connected with Garet Schlabs for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give East a 7-0 lead.
At the tail end of the first quarter, Hayes found Drew Jackson for a 37-yard touchdown to give East a 14-0 lead.
But momentum completely changed on the next play. On the ensuing kickoff, Richard Prescott ran the ball back 97-yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to just one score.
Schlabs ran the next kickoff for East back 74-yards to the Central 18-yard line, but the T-Birds were unable to cash in.
After Central went three and out on its next drive, the T-Birds drove down inside the Indian’s 10-yard line once again. However, they were stopped on fourth down for a second time.
Central proceeded to march down the field on their next drive and with 95 seconds remaining in the half, Keagan Bartlett punched the ball in from one yard out to tie the game 14-14.
East got the ball back with less than 90 seconds left in the half and desperately looked to regain momentum. Cam Hayes completed four of his six passes on the drive for 72 yards to drive the T-Birds down to the two yard line with less than 15 seconds to play in the half.
However, Dom Kaszas fumbled the exchange with Hayes on a jet sweep and Central’s Chase Talich hopped on the loose ball to stop East from scoring. For a third consecutive time, East drove inside the Central 10-yard line and failed to come away with points.
The teams exchanged turnovers on their opening drives of the second half. On their second play of the half, Central botched a hand off and gave East the ball inside the 35-yard line.
East drove down inside the 10-yard line, but for a fourth straight time, they came away empty. On third down, Hayes threw a pass over the middle of the field that was intercepted and gave Central the ball back.
The Indians drove down the field, but their drive stalled out inside the 25-yard line. They settled for a field goal from kicker Brock Pedersen to take their first lead of the game 17-14.
Losing the lead woke the T-Birds up. On their next drive, drove down inside the 10-yard line for the fifth straight time. Five proved to be the magic number and on third and goal, Hayes floated a ball to the left corner of the end zone that found its way to Jakob Culver for the go-ahead touchdown.
After forcing Central into a three-and-out, East finally took a stranglehold on the game. On their first play of the ensuing drive, Jackson ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give East a 28-17 lead.
“I think our team knew we were going to need a big play like that,” Jackson said. “On that one, I just trusted the hole and I broke free.”
For Central, the final score was not what they were looking for. But for coach Mike Apodaca, the final result of how his players responded to a major injury that happened during the game was exactly what he was looking for.
“They are resilient,” Apodaca said. “They see the bigger picture of what this game of football is about. I saw that in spades tonight from my kids.”
“I wanted to see my young men battle for a teammate and see something go down, have to respond to that, and be in the game with the second-ranked team all the way through the fourth quarter. That is the result I want as a head coach.”
Jackson’s touchdown run proved to be the dagger, as Central was unable to make up the deficit. Central turned the ball over on downs on its next drive and East ran the clock out.
For about 20 in-game minutes, Central had East on the ropes. East could not stay out of its own way, committing 11 penalties and three turnovers. Perhaps the biggest reason East was able to still win was the play of Jackson. Jackson recorded 282 total yards (171 rush, 111 receiving) in the game and was a major catalyst in both drives that flipped the game for the T-Birds.
“We tell our kids that big players make big plays in big games,” Goff said. “This is a big game and there were big plays made by big players. Drew is a great playmaker and he did that.”
East’s defense, which had been bullied from the second quarter to that point, also played a major role in securing the win. They locked down after Central took the lead in the fourth quarter and did not allow them to pick up more than one first down.
“I don’t think our team likes to go down,” Jackson said. “When we went down, we took it upon ourselves to make better tackles and tackle them lower before they could pick up five or six yards.”
East’s win over Central marks the seventh consecutive win over its cross-town rival, but more importantly, allows them to retain the No. 2 overall seed in the state.
EAST 28, CENTRAL 17
Cheyenne East…… 14 0 7 7 – 28
Cheyenne Central…… 0 14 3 0 – 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Schalbs 21 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 6:25
CE: Jackson 37 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick) 1:35
CC: Prescott 97 kickoff return (Pedersen kick) 1:22
Second Quarter
CC: Bartlett, 1 run (Pedersen kick) 1:35
CE: Culver 5 pass from Hayes
Third Quarter
CC: Pedersen 37 kick, 3:08
CE: Culver 5 pass from Bartlett (Bohlmann kick) 0:04
Fourth Quarter
CE: Jackson, 72 rush (Bohlmann kick) 10:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 17-64, King 11-34, Counter 13-73, Fernandez 5-28, Cheyenne East: Jackson 22-171, Kaszas 2-(minus-8), Hayes 9-49
Passing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 2-4-0 16 Cheyenne East: Hayes 19-27-2 285
Receiving
Cheyenne Central: Talich 1-17, Prescott 1-(minus-1) Cheyenne East: Kaszas 5-64, Schlabs 5-83, Jackson 5-111, Culver 2-22m Mirich 1-5, Pachecho 1-0
