CHEYENNE – Alleynah Ronnau wasn’t pleased with how she wrestled in a loss to Cheyenne Centrals’ Cory Bomhoff a few weeks ago.
Ronnau – a junior 106-pounder for Cheyenne East – made up for that loss and picked up a come-from-behind last-second win over Bomhoff in the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant Qualifying tournament Friday afternoon at Storey Gym.
“During our (dual against Central), it was upsetting to lose to him because I beat him multiple times last year,” Ronnau said. “I knew I was making it to state either way. I just tried my hardest, and I guess it worked out.”
The match started out slow and was scoreless through the first period. Bomhoff scored a takedown with 1 minute, 6 seconds left in the second, and then scored three near-fall points. Ronnau responded by scoring four quick points and trailed 5-4 going into the third period. Bomhoff built on his lead with two escapes. Ronnau remained determined though, securing two takedowns in the final 10 seconds of the match to secure the win.
“My mindset has changed. I’ve been trying to work on my offense more this week,” Ronnau said. “I’m trying to get myself to realize that I can actually compete.
“I knew I was good enough to compete, but this gives me a boost of confidence.”
The formatting for the regional wrestling tournaments are situated into quadrants this season, and East, Central and Cheyenne South were the only three teams competing in Friday’s tournament.
South 132-pounder Jacob Soden picked up one of his team’s two wins of the day. Soden defeated Central’s Treyton Ferrari with a 16-3 major decision.
“I was pretty nervous, because I haven’t wrestled at this weight at all this year,” Soden said. “So, coming in, I didn’t know how these kids were going to do, but I just had to go out there, do me, and leave it all on the mat.
“I think my years of experience won me that match.”
After Ferrari took a shot for a takedown at the start of the match, Soden countered and scored a takedown. He gained control of the contest early on and never let off the gas. Just before the second period ended, Soden scored another takedown and took a 11-2 lead into the third period, and put things away in the third.
Throughout the tournament, Soden wasn’t only able to pick up a first-place medal, but always found some ways to improve.
“Hip pressure is what I was struggling with most,” he said. “But I figured it out throughout the day with riding legs, defending and just countering.”
East won 12 of the 14 championship bouts, with South winning the other two. The Bison’s other victory came from 126-pounder Gabe Trujillo after he beat teammate Alex Gallegos with a 17-5 major decision.
For Soden, it might have worked to his advantage that none of the wrestlers he lined up across from on the mat have competed against him this season. He believes that possible advantage could carry over into the state tournament.
“It might have been a plus (wrestling at a different weight) for me because nobody I wrestled (Friday) has seen me,” Soden said. “It might give me an edge going forward, especially because I’ve been wrestling bigger and stronger kids all season.”
PREP WRESTLING
CLASS 4A SOUTHEAST QUADRANT STATE QUALIFYING
Team scores
1. Cheyenne East 247; 2. Cheyenne Central 164; 3. Cheyenne South 76.
Championship results
106 pounds: A. Ronnau, East, def. Bomhoff, Central, 8-7; 113: Be. Whitright, East, def. Weiss, Central, 5-3; 120: L. Trujillo, East, pinnned Williams, East, time unavailable; 126: G. Trujillo, South, major dec. Gallegos, South, 17-5; 132: J. Soden, South, major dec. Ferrari, Central, 16-3; 138: Mead, East, pinned Stewart, East, time unavailable; 145: Cade Pugh, East, pinned Bates, Central, 5:38; 152: Cael Pugh, East, def. Scott, East, 7-4; 160: Hesford, East, major dec. Lundberg, Central, 17-9; 170: B. Ronnau, East, pinned Blanchard, South, 1:01; 182: K. Bartlett, East, pinned D. Lopez, East, 1:10; 195: Br. Whitright, East, pinned Trev. Eldridge, East, 1:08; 220: Bower, East, def. Jos. Aragon, East, 5-3 285: G. Aumiller, East, pinned Koenig, Central, 5:00.