CHEYENNE — Dom Kaszas has always loved football, and he had the opportunity to play that sport at the college level.
However, track and field has always edged out the gridiron in Kaszas’ heart. That passion, combined with the team environment the Cheyenne East senior found at North Dakota State, led him to sign with the NCAA Division I school in Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday afternoon.
“The culture they had when I visited the school felt different,” Kaszas said. “Meeting the athletes and coaches made me feel like I was home. They also won their conference this year.”
Kaszas will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and in the 4x100 relay at this week’s Class 4A state meet in Casper. He won the 55- and 200-meter dashes, and helped East win the 4x200 relay at the Class 4A indoor state meet in March.
Kaszas finished fourth in both the 100 and 200 dashes while helping Sheridan win the 4A team championship last spring. He also was part of the Broncs’ state championship 4x100 and 1,600 sprint medley relay teams.
“Everyone wants to keep playing football, but track has always been the main sport in my heart,” said Kaszas, who wants to pursue a career in physical therapy. “Being somewhat fast helps, but I like the competitive and individual part of it. If you mess up, it’s on you. You have to be accountable for how you do.”
There is a slim chance Kaszas could return to long jump, which is an event he hasn’t done since his freshman year.
“It kind of hurt my legs, but we also didn’t need any points from long jump, so I focused on sprinting,” Kaszas said.
Sutton will cheer at McPherson
Ava Sutton had one requirement above all others when she was looking for a college to attend.
“If they had a cheer team, they were on the list,” she said.
Sutton — a three-year letter winner at East — signed with McPherson College, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member in McPherson, Kansas.
“It’s a tight-knit, family environment,” said Sutton, who will study English education with the goal of being a college professor. “It’s a really small town of about 1,500 people. It’s going to be a different and a new experience.”
Sutton was an all-state cheerleader this year. She also spent the past two seasons as part of East’s dance team. Sutton also was part of the Laramie-based Wyoming Storm Elite team that recently competed at a world competition in Orlando.
“That was an amazing experience,” Sutton said. “We didn’t make it to Day 2, but it was really next level. We hit zero (with no stunt drops), so that was great.”
Sutton’s competitive cheer career isn’t coming to an end at McPherson. NAIA schools have regular competitions throughout the year. McPherson also announced it will attend National Cheerleaders Association Nationals in 2024 in Daytona, Florida.
“There’s between four and eight competitions per year, and my school is going to NCA Nationals,” Sutton said. “That made a big difference in my decision. I have to compete.
“I love cheering on the sidelines and cheering during a game day, but I really love competing and the energy during competitions.”
