CHEYENNE – Nash Coleman went into the spring portion of the high school golf calendar looking to make up for what he thought was a subpar fall season.
The Cheyenne East sophomore did that and then some.
He capped his first season of prep golf as the Class 4A East Conference champion by firing a two-day total of 4-over-par 148 at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan.
“He was inconsistent in the fall,” Thunderbirds coach Todd Oswald said. “He would throw one really good round and then his other round would just be OK and nothing really special. Everything started to click for him in the spring.
“Once he got that first taste of victory, it pushed him even harder and propelled him to that conference championship. To shoot 73, 75 up in Sheridan was just phenomenal.”
The conference title was Coleman’s second win of the spring; the first came during a one-round tournament in Torrington. He placed no worse than sixth in any of East’s spring events.
“I did a lot better job of staying in the moment and came out with a couple wins,” Coleman said of his spring campaign. “Staying in the moment is something I’m always working on because it has held me back somewhat.”
Coleman sets lofty goals for himself. He sees no purpose in setting goals that are easily attainable. That’s why he wanted to earn all-state honors last fall. He came up two stroke short of cracking the top 10 at the Class 4A state tournament, which would have earned him that all-state nod.
Instead, Coleman carded rounds of 83 and 86 and finished in a four-way tie for 14th.
“I didn’t meet my own expectations, but I learned a lot last year,” he said. “I always learn something from every tournament I go to. Regardless of whether you win or lose, you always learn.
“I learned how to play a round of golf mentally. It’s always a constant battle mentally and physically, even on the good days. You have to find things you can learn from.”
While improving his mental approach certainly helped Coleman emerge as one of the state’s better high school golfers, improved accuracy off the tee was just as important. Distance has never been a problem for Coleman. Keeping the ball in the fairway was another matter.
“His short game has always been very good and he’s able to scramble from just about anywhere,” Oswald said. “(Assistant coach Paul) Hartigan and I followed him during the conference tournament, and when he hit an errant tee shot, he was able to get up and down with his short game.
“He didn’t need that as many times as he has in the past because he had gotten so consistent with his driver. He was doing a very good job of keeping the ball in the fairway.”
Oswald said he could tell Coleman was more motivated when the spring season started. He also sees a golfer who isn’t satisfied with what he accomplished during that season.
Coleman was a fixture at Cheyenne’s golf courses, often doing some sort of practice as many as six days per week. He spent countless hours working on his game or playing rounds. Coleman continued that volume of practice when he went to spend time with his maternal grandparents in Spokane, Washington.
“I played as much golf as I could wherever I could,” Coleman said. “The short game area is the most important area on the course for me because you can mimic just about everything you’d see during a round over there.
“I’d rather play rounds than go to the driving range, though. During a round, I can pick a flag or target to hit at and it narrows my target differently than hitting balls on the range. I find it more purposeful.”
Coleman’s ability and work ethic have become a rising tide for East, Oswald said.
“When you have a kid like Nash on your team, he pulls everyone else up with him,” the coach said.