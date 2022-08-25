CHEYENNE – Any doubts Shannon Bailey may have had about her passion for swimming were nullified this summer.
While most high school swimmers train and compete with club teams during the off-season, Bailey and her Cheyenne East teammate, Sydni Sawyer, competed as unattached athletes.
They occasionally were able to connect with East coach Jon Andersen and use East’s pool. They largely trained on their own, hitting the Cheyenne Aquatic Center to log yards nearly every morning.
“We’d go at 5 some morning and 6 other mornings, because I had to get my yards in before I went to work,” said Bailey, who spent the summer as a lifeguard at the aquatic center. “We had to figure out how to plan workouts that benefitted us both as we were getting ready for state.”
The last part was easier said than done. Bailey is primarily a sprinter, while Sawyer is a distance swimmer. Whatever they did worked, though.
Sawyer won the 200- and 400-meter freestyles in the 15- and 16-year-old age group, while Bailey took second in the 200 breaststroke and third in 100 breast among the 17- and 18-year-olds.
“The dedication they showed over the summer is huge,” Andersen said. “The cool thing about Shannon is she came in as a basketball player who decided to give swimming a try as a freshman.
“She has fallen in love with it, made state meet times and decided this is where she wants to be and what she wants to do.”
Added Sawyer: “It has been so cool to see her work so hard and improve since I moved here last year. She is so dedicated, and it’s great to have someone to put in the time and work with.”
Bailey placed 12th in both the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breast at last fall's Class 4A state meet. She had the 10th-fastest preliminary time in the 100 breast, dropping nearly four seconds off her personal best.
“That was a big surprise and a really big wow moment,” Bailey said. “Breaststroke has always been a good stroke for me, and I’ve gradually gotten faster and faster in it, but that was a really big jump.”
That success convinced Bailey she needed to commit herself to the sport during the off-season.
“I want to go somewhere with this sport past high school,” she said. “If I’m going to do that, I have to keep training hard and compete the best I can at every meet, and drop the time that needs to be dropped.”
East did a pentathlon Friday that featured five 50-yard races of various strokes. Bailey was encouraged by her results at the intra-squad meet.
“I feel like I’m where I need to be,” she said. “I’m about where I ended last season in most everything, and a little faster in some.”
Bailey isn’t all that fond of the 500. She views high school swimming’s longest event as a chore. She hopes to swim the 200 individual medley at state in November.
“We’ve been working on the IM, and I’m getting better at it,” she said. “I just wasn’t good enough to swim that at state last year. I could help our team more in the 500, so that’s what I swam. Hopefully, I can get good enough to swim my two favorite events at state.”
If she can’t, it won’t be because she didn’t work hard enough.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.